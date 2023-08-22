As Rampart High School’s boys soccer team put the proverbial nails in the coffin against Lewis-Palmer, the Rangers had a hammer on the opposite end, undoing the Rams’ work.

Eventually, the Rams shut the lid on the Rangers’ comeback and improved to 2-0 with a 5-3 victory against Lewis-Palmer at District 20 Stadium on Tuesday night.

The victory marks the second year in a row the Rams start the season 2-0.

“We always know it’s going to be a tough game against Lewis-Palmer,” Rampart coach Karl Anderson said. “They play until the end, and they showed that tonight. It’s always fun to get a victory like this and have to tough it out.”

Rampart entered the contest 5-1 in the past six meetings against Lewis-Palmer and have not lost to the Rangers since 2020, when the Rams lost 3-0.

The Rangers also have not begun the year 2-0 since 2018.

Tegan Derickson’s dart with 27:27 left in the first half boosted the Rams to a 1-0 lead.

Derickson scrapped to earn his first strike of the season. A slew of Rangers met Derickson near their goals and the senior forward managed to keep the ball in play, gather, and tap it in for the first goal.

“Maddox (Madrid) did all of the hard work for that one,” Derickson said. “The ball went to Maddox, he drew the defender and the center back, and I yelled at him to play it across. I was ahead of my defender and managed to get it in the goal.”

As the Rams built a cushion — Brayden Tester fired a shot into the goal to make it 2-0 with 4:32 on the clock — the Rangers didn’t yield.

Czak Martinez chipped in a shot near the goal to cut the Rams’ lead to 2-1 with 3:37 remaining in the half.

Any momentum the Rangers had as time dwindled in the first half, Aiden Casperson thwarted in the waning seconds.

Casperson sent a dart past the Rangers’ keeper and into the back of the net with 37.5 seconds on the clock to make it 3-1 entering the break.

“Jan (Krzyzanowski) played me the ball in the left side, and I just took it,” Casperson said. “I had space and I thought, ‘Why not shoot it?’”

While the teams tallied four goals in the first 40 minutes of the matchup, the Rams and Rangers scored another four goals in less than 20 minutes into the second half.

The Rams built a 5-1 lead as Madrid and Sebi Colella struck for Rampart in the second half.

“I think we got a little complacent after we went up big,” Derickson said. “We got complacent and they got desperate. When a team starts out working you, it’s easy to give up a lead.”

The Rams managed to stave off the Rangers’ efforts despite goals from Lewis-Palmer’s Jacob Morrison and Cole Cordova with 25:35 and 23:02, respectively, left in the game.

“You try to make adjustments during the game and hopefully it works out,” Anderson said. “L-P was able to get back in the game but we managed to win. … You get complacent when you go up three or four goals. We have to get that mentality to stay hungry, and that’s tough to do in a game like this. … We did well and kept the ball and managed to run the clock out. Overall, this was a good win.”

The Rangers return home at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to face Skyline.

The Rams face Discovery Canyon at noon on Saturday.