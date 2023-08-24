Rampart High School football coaches didn’t require much time to learn how offseason training benefitted their players.

The Rams defeated the Cougars 49-6 in the season opener for both teams Thursday at Gerry Barry Stadium.

“The first game is always a toss-up game,” Rampart coach Rob Royer said. “Coronado is a great program and Coach (Monte) Gutowski does a great job with his kids. I was proud of our kids for answering the bell in the third quarter and not stepping back.”

Rampart, which improved to 1-0, has won eight in a row against the Cougars.

Coronado has not defeated Rampart since Sept. 5, 2014, when the Cougars won 42-29.

During that eight-game win streak, the Rams have outscored the Cougars 331-89 and have a pair of shut out victories.

The Rams appeared poised to shut out the Cougars in consecutive years as they — Maciu Ramaqa to be precise — hit the ground running.

Ramaqa carried the ball three times on the Rams’ opening drive with a 6-yard gain on his first touch and a 51-yard explosion on his second carry.

Ramaqa’s final rush, a 4-yard scamper to the end zone, completed a three-play, 61-yard drive for the Rams.

All in just 46 seconds.

“My big night was all thanks to the linemen,” Ramaqa said. “The holes I had were massive. On that first drive, they helped me come out with a bang. As soon as I get that ball, I take a hesitation step, let it develop, see what I have open and try to make the most of every play.”

The Rams’ defense stymied the Cougars on fourth and goal from the 15 and Rampart took over with 6:21 on the clock in the first.

This time Rampart used eight plays and more than three minutes to reach the end zone and Camden Bruns did a bulk of the damage.

Bruns had 45 of the Rams’ 85 yards on their second possession and capped the drive with a 37-yard run on 1st and 15 to make it 13-0 with 3:15 left in the first.

“I got a great block from my partner Lucas Klich,” Bruns said. “I made a couple of defenders miss some tackles and then, boom, I’m in the end zone.”

Ramaqa padded the Rams’ lead on their third possession with another rushing touchdown.

After the Rams earned a pair of first downs, Ramaqa carried the ball 72 yards past the Cougars’ defense for the score. The kick made it 20-0 with 9:18 left in the half.

The Cougars did manage to avoid getting blanked against the Rams with their only touchdown coming on second and goal from the 21.

Thomas Buckmiller, who took over for an injured Jaxon Gutowski in the second quarter, eluded Rampart’s pass rush, scrambled to his left and found Connor Moss in the back of the end zone with 1:21 left in the half to cut the lead to 20-6.

The second half, however, belonged to Rampart, which scored 29 points in the final 24 minutes.

Hadyn Benoit scored on an 8-yard QB keeper, Ramaqa added a 33-yard rush and a 28-yard reception from Benoit.

The Rams even scored on a missed field goal.

That is not a typo.

After a Rams field goal attempt went of the backside of a lineman, the ball never crossed the line of scrimmage, meaning a player could scoop it and score.

Riggs Riker heard Royer yell that information from the sideline, grabbed the ball, trotted into the end zone and waited for the officials touchdown signal.

“The officials never blew it dead and I said, ‘Go score, Riggs,’” Royer said. “He went in the end zone and they called touchdown. This game sure had some weird calls, but I’m glad the ball bounced our way on that one.”

Rampart (1-0) faces Doherty at home at 7 p.m. on Thursday while Coronado (0-1) faces Lewis-Palmer at 7 p.m. at home Sept. 1.