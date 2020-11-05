Cale Cormaney was on cloud nine when he sprinted off the field at Garry Berry Thursday night.
Leading Class 4A No. 1 Fountain-Fort Carson 17-14, the Rampart senior took a knee in the final seconds and took off toward the sideline and leaped into a heap of blue and yellow jerseys.
“I knew we could do it,” Cormaney said, attempting to keep his composure following an exciting three-point victory. “If there’s any team in the state that could do it, we can do it.”
After game planning for Fountain-Fort Carson, focusing on senior Q Jones, who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards Thursday night, Cormaney said his team focused on "shocking the state."
“Jones is probably the best running back to come out of Southern Colorado in the past 15 years. There’s no doubt about that,” said Rampart coach Troy Ward. “But our kids never batted an eye and never backed down. This is a product of their hard work and commitment. They were ready to play and they stepped up.”
Trailing 7-3 heading into the second half, Rampart kicked off to the Trojans but immediately got the ball back on the Fountain-Fort Carson 20-yard line following a fumbled kickoff return, recovered by senior Aaron Toney.
A 20-yard march by Cormaney, where he dragged a defender almost 10 yards, handed Rampart a 10-7 lead, and the momentum began to shift.
“That right there proved to them we were not just going to fold over,” Cormaney said. “We get looked over a lot, and I think we are the hardest team in the city, if not the state and I think this win right here shows that we should not be overlooked and we should be in the top eight because we can play with anyone out here.”
Fountain-Fort Carson, which struggled to control penalties, marched down and responded to Rampart’s early touchdown with seven points of their own, thanks to a one-yard push by Jones.
“For us we’ve never been in this position this year. This was a gut-check time, and I think we got a little too complacent,” said Fountain-Fort Carson coach Jake Novotny. “Being on top of the mountain is a lot different than the one crawling up. It’s always easier in terms of motivation and mentality when you are climbing, but when you are on the top it’s hard to stay with that.”
A long Rampart drive ate most of the clock in the third quarter, capped with a one-yard touchdown by Logan Candelaria.
The Rams didn’t sway from their typical game plan, leaning on Cormaney and their smash-mouth offense, remaining patient as they collected short gain after short gain all the way down the field, all the while keeping the ball out of the hands of Jones and the Fountain-Fort Carson offense.
“We were happy with a four or five yard gain, and getting another and another after,” Ward said. “We were moving the chains all night long, and they only had the ball 5 times in this game, no one can say that about Fountain-Fort Carson.”
Rampart had an opportunity to punch in a late touchdown with just over two minutes left to play, but settled for a 25-yard field goal attempt, which hit the right upright, giving Fountain-Fort Carson enough time to put together a two-minute drill.
But Cormaney had other plans.
In a full-extension of his 6-foot-3 frame, Cormaney reached for a high pass by sophomore quarterback Tavian Tuli, coming down with the game-clinching interception with 1:22 to play.
“I thought when he threw it I could get it but it was a little bit higher than I expected, so I’m glad that my parents gave me good genes so I could get up there,” Cormaney said. “As soon as I felt it in my hands, I heard the crowd, I heard my boys yelling, I made eye contact with some of the kids I grew up with. That was probably the best feeling I've had in my entire life.”