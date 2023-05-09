Aubrey Schraml set the tone for Rampart’s winning effort on Tuesday.

A junior goalkeeper, Schraml made several key saves in the No. 6 Rams’ first-round playoff game against No. 27 Legend. She didn’t allow any opposing shots to hit the back of the net, helping her team win 2-0.

“She’s just focused,” Rampart coach Carisa Whitson said. “She’s a great goalie, and she’s really stepped up and filled some big shoes. She’s leading the team and playing with confidence.”

The 5A playoff game was a stalemate early on. Neither team could sustain much on its attacking end, leaving the game scoreless for the first 45 minutes of play.

Perhaps the most promising chance for either team in the first half came 20 minutes in, when Legend had numbers and an open look at the net.

A Legend striker fired an outside shot, which Schraml deflected into the crossbar. The ball bounced toward the post, where another Legend player stood.

Schraml similarly stopped the second shot, and Rampart’s Abigail Davis snagged the rebound and cleared the ball to neutralize the scoring threat.

In that hectic sequence, Schraml cleared her mind.

“It was like white noise,” Schraml said. “I wasn’t thinking about anything. I was just like, ‘I can’t let it get through.’”

Rampart didn’t answer with a goal before halftime, so the teams were knotted 0-0 after 40 minutes. But Schraml’s prowess in front of the net helped her team ease into the game.

Just five minutes into the second half, Rampart’s Natalie Mayo scored on a rebound from outside. And 20 minutes after Mayo’s goal, Sophie Kincaid put Legend in a two-goal hole.

With how well Schraml and the defenders played, those two goals were enough for the Rams to earn the win.

“I feel like it was huge for our team,” Mayo said. “I feel like when we scored, it raised the intensity and proved that we were the better team at the end of the day.”

Kincaid added, “With that first goal, I think it set the tone for the rest of the game. We followed through, we didn’t give up on the play, and we buried it. It gave us opportunities after that.”

Tuesday’s game was the second meeting between Rampart and Legend. The Rams won the first meeting, played on March 21, 1-0.

Whitson knew it would be a battle, and she’s proud of how her team followed through.

“Legend really brought their game,” Whitson said. “They’ve got a lot of talented players, they have a great staff behind them, so we knew it was going to be a challenge.”

Rampart (14-2) has won 14 games in a row after starting the season 0-2.

The Rams will battle No. 11 Rocky Mountain in the second round. Rocky Mountain advanced by defeating Cherokee Trail, one of only two squads to defeat Rampart this season.

Rampart’s players see Tuesday’s win as a monumental one. But they won’t celebrate it for long before switching the focus to round two.

“We’re proud of us, and beating a team like Legend gives us belief that we can win it all,” Mayo said.