Beating league rivals is much easier when you have two future NCAA Division-I athletes.
The Rampart Rams beat the Pine Creek Eagles in straight sets Thursday night 25-11, 25-13 and 25-19 behind overwhelming performances from junior outside hitter Izzy Starck and senior hitter Avah Armour, who combined for 29 kills.
Starck is headed to Penn State while Armour will attend the University of Central Florida.
"I played with Izzy the past four years in clubs so we had a really good connection on and off the court so getting to play with her here is just super hype," Armour said. "Obviously, I go crazy for her every time, she goes crazy for me. She's just kind of that person to lean on the entire game so I really like it."
It was an intense atmosphere at Rampart as students from both high schools packed the bleachers, starting dueling chants in support of their teams that echoed throughout the Rampart gymnasium.
Both the Pine Creek Eagles and the Rams entered the match with undefeated records in the Class-5A Colorado Springs Metro League. The home team took the first set in a convincing fashion, came back in the second, then won by a wide margin and put away the Eagles in a back-and-forth third set.
The Rams are in first place in the league following the victory.
Armour, who is playing her first season at Rampart after playing for Manitou Springs, said for her it was a normal match, despite the rivalry.
"Everybody that plays us is out to get us so I think we just came into this game just really aggressive and just played our game, controlled our side and came out with a 'W'," she said.
The Rams may be a marked team after they won a state title in the spring of 2021 for the "2020" season which was postponed due to COVID-19. The team was bounced out of the first round of the playoff in fall 2021.
"We talk about it. It's not anything that we hide," Rams head coach Brianne Perkett said. "It's hard to go from a state championship team to then losing unexpectedly in, I think it was the quarterfinals or something like that. We talk about it completely openly so that we can be mentally ready, so that doesn't happen to us again."
For now, Rampart sits alone atop the league, riding a 9-match win streak.