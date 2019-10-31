The potential upset looked too real, too much to handle.
The Rampart Rams twice noticed their own scoreboard betraying them. They were down to a lower-seeded boys' soccer team.
It wasn't until midway through the second half that No. 3 Rampart led, ultimately beating No. 30 Chatfield 5-2 in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs on a cold Thursday night at Hatchell Field at Academy District 20 Stadium.
Oboyo Kuot finished with a hat trick but David Peters' lone goal in the 62nd minute gave the Rams (15-0-1) a 3-2 lead and a sigh of relief. From there, it was all Rampart — which failed to advance to the second round in its last three previous postseason appearances.
"When you play from behind, you never know how your team will react," Rampart coach Karl Anderson said.
Chatfield (9-7) struck first. Samuel Spirk picked up a loose ball near the penalty box before he fired in a goal in the 20th minute. Ten minutes later, Kuot was fouled and nailed a free kick from about 20 yards out to tie it up.
In the 50th minute, the Chargers once again struck to put the Rams' first unbeaten season at risk. But Kuot scored again two minutes later to tie it up again at 2-2. Finally, Peters stepped in with some heroics to give Rampart its first lead of the game.
"After we scored that free kick, we stepped up," Kuot said.
The rally continued with goals from Aiden Cavanaugh and Kuot in the final 10 minutes to put the game away. But the Rams witnessed a scary moment as time was about to expire: Peters took a hard tackle by a Chatfield defender and laid on the ground for several minutes, screaming in agony.
The Rams coach said Peters hurt his leg and is expected to be day-to-day.
"You never want to see that happen," Anderson added. "It was one of those things that was disheartening to see."
The Rams won despite not practicing until Thursday morning. Schools across the Pikes Peak region were closed due to heavy snowfall this week.
Even so, the players and coaches got a few touches in before school started.
In the end, it paid off and the Rams managed to avoid an upset.