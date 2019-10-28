Rampart, Atlas Prep and Fountain Valley all landed No. 3 seeds in their respective boys' soccer playoff brackets released Monday. In all, 16 teams from the Pikes Peak region qualified for the postseason.
Forecast snow and cold temps this week forced officials to push back first-round games. Class 5A and 3A tournaments start play Friday, while 2A and 4A competition kicks off Saturday.
Coming off its first unbeaten regular season, Rampart (14-0-1) starts the Class 5A state tournament against Chatfield (9-6). Liberty, which finished as the 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League runner-up to Rampart, earned the No. 22 seed and faces No. 11 Denver East in the playoff opener.
Two-time defending state champion Air Academy (11-4) landed the No. 5 position in Class 4A. Lewis-Palmer (12-3) earned the No. 8 seed despite beating Air Academy en route to a 7-0 mark in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.
Teams' RPI standings were the primary seeding criteria. The system ranks teams based on their win-loss records and strength of schedule.
Atlas Prep (14-0-1) and Fountain Valley (12-3) earned the third seed in Class 3A and 2A, respectively.
Atlas Prep — led by Lamario Nisbeth's 41 goals — faces No. 30 Coal Ridge (5-9-1), while Fountain Valley (12-3), a state semifinalist last year, has a first-round bye.
—
Area teams in boys' soccer state playoffs
Class 5A
First round
Friday
No. 3 Rampart (14-0-1) vs. No. 30 Chatfield (9-6) at D-20 Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
No. 18 Pine Creek (9-5-1) vs. No. 15 Ralston Valley (7-5-3) at NAAC in Golden, 6:30 p.m.
No. 22 Liberty (10-4-1) vs. No. 11 Denver East (10-3-2), TBA
Class 4A
First round
Saturday
No. 21 Durango (10-5) at No. 12 TCA (11-4), 12 p.m.
No. 25 Mesa Ridge (10-5) at No. 8 Lewis-Palmer (12-3), 1 p.m.
No. 28 Ponderosa (8-6-1) at No. 5 Air Academy (11-4), 2 p.m.
No. 10 Discovery Canyon (12-3) vs. No. 23 Rifle (10-5) at D-20 Stadium, 3 p.m.
No. 22 Cheyenne Mountain (7-8) vs. No. 11 Denver North (11-3-1), TBA
No. 24 Palmer Ridge (9-6) vs. No. 9 Pueblo Centennial (11-4), TBA
No. 29 Canon City vs. No. 4 Silver Creek (12-1-2), TBA
Class 3A
First round
Friday
No. 3 Atlas Prep (14-0-1) vs. No. 30 Coal Ridge (5-9-1), TBA
No. 21 Manitou Springs (9-5-1) vs. No. 12 Fort Lupton (12-2-1), TBA
No. 26 James Irwin (7-8) vs. No. 7 Colorado Academy (11-3-1), TBA
Class 2A
Saturday
First round
No. 3 Fountain Valley (12-3), Bye
No. 5 Telluride (10-3-2) vs. No. 12 Thomas MacLaren (7-6), TBA