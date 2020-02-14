Raife Manjarrez is going to bed hungry after the first day of the Class 4A Region 1 wrestling tournament.
The Cheyenne Mountain sophomore will be thinking about his first taste of the state tournament, and he’ll also be waiting for something to eat if he leaves the Indians’ gym over 145 pounds on Friday night.
“Depends how much I weigh right now,” Manjarrez said after his night was finished. “I’m about to weigh in.”
Manjarrez, who wrestled junior varsity as a freshman, is one win away from qualifying for next week’s state tournament after a first-round bye and an 8-6 decision over Durango’s Jacob Rowe-Wood to get him into the quarterfinals.
“I thought it was really exciting,” Manjarrez said. “It was a good match.”
“It’s just kind of what Raife’s done all year ... He just wrestles hard, and he has a lot of heart and a ton of effort,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Tyler Seaney added. “I think that goes a long way.”
For Manjarrez, the key was to give himself a shot.
“I had to be mentally ready I felt like, because it was the third seed,” he said.
“I psych myself out a lot.”
With another upset in Saturday’s semifinal against Grand Junction Central’s Tristan Rascon, who entered the regional tournament 36-10, or two victories in the consolation bracket, Manjarrez will have accomplished his goal for the season.
“Just to make it,” he said of state.
To prepare for his first varsity season, the sophomore said he trained at least three times per week and Seaney added that he attended camps and spent a lot of time in the wrestling room.
“He’s a young kid, first year on varsity, so we’re still kind of working on some of the technique and fundamentals,” Seaney said. “But again, he’s just kind of got a warrior heart and can battle through some tough spots.”
Seeing the scale display a number under 145 would make his night a little more comfortable.
“If I’m under, it depends how much I’m under, but I’m going to eat,” Manjarrez said.
Indians place nine in semifinals
Manjarrez will be joined by eight teammates in Saturday’s semifinals: Nick Grizales (120), Chase Johnson (126), Jadon Lara (132), Jesse Boley (160), Soren Herzog (170), Billy Maddox (182), Nico Gagliardi (195) and Jake Boley (220).
“It’s kinda what you expect for Day 1. Tomorrow is where the money’s made,” Seaney said. “We want to get kids to the state tournament. They've got to show up and wrestle tomorrow, but as far as setting the tone for what can happen tomorrow, I think it was good.”
The Indians, ranked sixth in 4A in CHSAA’s latest release, enters Saturday in second place in the team race with 80.5 points. No. 2 Pueblo East leads the way with 95 points.
“I like being in the same region as them, though, because we got opposite state brackets,” Seaney said.
Sand Creek rounds out the top five with 41 points, just ahead of Falcon (36.5) and Cañon City (36).