The first thing Vista Ridge coach Mike Vrana says about quarterback Brayden Dorman is that the junior is slow.
Not that he’s the ninth-ranked pro-style quarterback nationally in his class, or that he has 10 Division I offers to his name — including schools like Colorado and Wisconsin. He doesn’t open the conversation by mentioning that Dorman is the best QB he’s coached in a slew of players who ended up DI, or that he’s known the quarterback was special since he first saw him at a camp in seventh grade.
No, Vrana introduces his star player with a joke.
“Our team is going to be really fast this season,” Vrana said of his Vista Ridge squad. “I think we have one of the fastest teams in the state at a lot of positions.”
Then he pauses. He and Dorman lock eyes. The 6-foot-5 junior knows what’s coming.
“Other than the quarterback,” he adds.
The two laugh. It’s a joke that never seems to lose its luster.
“We always joke about his lack of speed and my lack of height,” Vrana says with a smile.
Vrana doesn’t need to mention any of that other stuff, because everyone already knows. Watch one series and you’ll get the hype. Brayden Dorman is an elite quarterback. So good that his coach doesn’t need to bring it up.
Last year, in a shortened season, Dorman threw for 1,829 yards in five games, with 24 touchdowns, completing 65 percent of his attempts.
He’s tall and strong, with a killer arm and the ability to stand in the pocket without fear. But according to Vrana, it’s the junior’s leadership that makes him special.
Last week, Vista Ridge was playing in a preseason scrimmage, and Vrana invited some former players to watch. They saw Dorman interacting with his teammates on the bench, and one of the former players approached Vrana when the scrimmage was over.
“He told me, ‘I don’t even know how to explain that kind of leadership.’
“I love his leadership,” Vrana added. “I love the way he talks to his teammates. He knows when to get loud and when not to be loud. He knows when to encourage and how to make sure people are doing the right thing. And of course, he knows how to throw a football, but everyone sees that. They don’t see all the little things.”
Those little things are something Dorman has been focusing on since he took over the quarterback position as a 14-year-old freshman.
“One of the biggest things I’ve learned is that leadership isn’t something you’re just born with,” Dorman said. “It’s a skill you can develop.”
And like every other football skill, it’s gotten better over time.
“My freshman year, I wasn’t really able to find my voice at all,” he said.
During his sophomore year, Dorman found that voice, and coaches across the country found Dorman. The attention surrounding him took off, and with that came phone calls and college coaches in the stands at Vista Ridge.
“That was definitely not something I expected to happen,” Dorman said. “But it felt really good to work hard for something, and have a team behind you to help you achieve those goals.”
Dorman may not have seen the massive recruiting surge coming, but other people certainly did.
When Vrana met the quarterback as a seventh-grader he immediately saw Dorman’s future.
“I’ve coached a handful of DI guys,” Vrana said. “But nothing like that. (When he was in seventh grade) I worked out with him and I didn’t even understand it. Because I could see him throwing the ball, and I could see his feet and stuff like that, but I could also see his mind working and trying to figure things out. And if something wasn’t right, I could see him trying to correct it.”
Dorman’s talent was apparent even further back than seventh grade. On YouTube, Brayden’s dad, Todd — who Dorman said is his biggest supporter — has posted highlight reels as far back as the third grade. One such video has white text overlaid on top, that reads “First-ever tackle football TD pass!!!”
As a 9-year-old in that video, Dorman’s mechanics are already solid. He’s mastered throwing the ball where only a receiver can catch it, and the tiny football player makes off-balanced throws look easy.
On YouTube, you can watch the quarterback grow into the player he is today, with each season’s highlights becoming more and more impressive.
And now, sitting on a bench in Vista Ridge’s weight room on a Saturday morning, Dorman looks and sounds the part.
His blond hair sticks out under a baseball cap. He’s wearing camouflage Crocs on his feet and multiple bracelets on his wrists — some beaded, some braided and some made of rubber. He adjusts one of those bracelets as he looks for the words to describe his team.
The question posed to him was this: Who are some players that stand out to you?
“All of them, honestly,” he says. “We have a really good receiving corps that works hard every day. Our offensive line is stepping up to the challenge, and then our defense is as well. Both sides of the ball have been working in every practice and pushing each other every day.”
On video and on the field, you can see Dorman’s physical skills. The ones that have made him such a hot commodity for colleges around the country. But here in the weight room, those little things that Vrana mentioned are apparent. Dorman says all the right things, not because he knows he should, but because he actually believes them.
“When he talks, it’s not a bunch of BS. It’s real,” Vrana said. “And to me, that is the best part.”