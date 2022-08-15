Top Colorado QB recruits since 2017
Dylan McCaffrey, Valor Christian (4 stars, No. 2 recruit in 2017, went to Michigan before transferring to University of Northern Colorado)
Judd Erickson, Mountain Vista (4 stars, No. 4 recruit in 2017, went to CSU)
Blake Strenstrom, Valor Christian (3 stars, No. 5 recruit in 2018, went to CU before transferring to Princeton)
Ty Evans, Palmer Ridge (3 stars, No. 2 recruit in 2019, went to NC State before transferring to Texas State)
Alex Padilla, Cherry Creek (3 stars, No. 8 recruit in 2019, went to Iowa)
Aidan Atkinson, Fairview (3 stars, No. 6 recruit in 2020)
Luke McAllister, Palmer Ridge (3 stars, No. 15 recruit in 2021, went to CSU transferred to Hutchinson Community College)
Brayden Dorman, Vista Ridge (4 stars, No. 2 recruit in 2023 class, committed to Arizona)
Area's other top recruits
Dylan Carlson, K, TCA (3 stars, No. 9 recruit in 2017 class, went to Auburn)
Jalen Sami, DT, Vista Ridge (2 stars, No. 13 recruit in 2017 class, went to University of Colorado)
Alijah Bates, OT, Doherty (3 stars, No. 16 recruit in 2019 class, went to Arizona State)
DeOnte Washington, DE, Vista Ridge (3 stars, No. 18 recruit in 2019 class, went to Independence Community College before transferring to Texas State)
Max Lofty, CB, Pine Creek (3 stars, No. 9 recruit in 2020 class, went to Wisconsin)
David Moore III, RB, Pine Creek (3 stars, No. 17 recruit in 2020 class, went to Southern Utah)
Beau Freyler, S, Pine Creek (3 stars, No. 10 recruit in 2021 class, went to Iowa State)
Kaden Dudley, ATH, Palmer Ridge (3 stars, No. 13 recruit in 2021 class, went to Boise State)
Connor Jones, OT, Palmer Ridge (3 stars, No. 5 recruit in 2022 class, went to Michigan)
Anthony Costanzo, ATH, Palmer Ridge (3 stars, No. 10 recruit in 2022 class, went to UNLV)
Brandon Hills, WR, Vista Ridge (3 stars, No. 9 recruit in 2023 class, committed to Washington State)
Tai Faavae, LB, Fountain-Fort Carson (3 stars, No. 11 recruit in 2023 class, committed to Washington State)