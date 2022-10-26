The 7-2 Vista Ridge Wolves host the 9-0 Palmer Ridge Bears on Friday night with a league championship on the line. The Bears beat the Wolves 41-0 last season. The result has been bulletin board material for Vista Ridge all week.
We caught up with Vista Ridge coach Mike Vrana to preview Friday's game.
Talk to me about losing to Palmer Ridge 41-0 last season
We really didn't think about it a whole lot last year and we're not making any excuses they did what they did to us and we weren't ready to play. But we have three kids that were injured who didn't play. We had three kids who were ineligible who didn't play and ended up quitting the team and all six of those kids were starters so our approach to last year's game was a 100% on me. Because we were going to be in the playoffs for the first time in six years and we weren't focused on them but we were more focused on being healthy for the playoffs and that was the wrong approach (laughs) clearly.
Vista Ridge has evolved into a force to be reckoned with these past couple seasons as opposed to a .500 team a few years ago. What changed?
You can put a lot of that with the kids we have, this group that's seniors. They really changed the culture of this program. I've been here since 2016, but this is really my first group that I've been with and I've been their head coach this is the second year so I feel like these are my kids. And they've done such a great job and they were very focused the day they walked on campus, like this is what they're gonna do. Whether I was the head coach or not that was just kind of their mentality and we knew it was going to be a process and we knew starting Brayden (Dorman, the team's quarterback) as a freshman that look he's gonna look like a freshman sometimes but we're going to see some stuff we haven't seen before. We'll burn his redshirt year but we needed him to play and good or bad, I think that was all good for him, experience wise. That group that he came in with they're all kind of like that... They all compartmentalized their lives around football and getting better.
Keyshawn Dooley and Brandon Hills both have over 1,000 yards on the year. You see that on paper and you think they must be 6'5", 6'6" just giants but they're not. Talk to me about their athletic ability
I think if you just look a their size you're missing the experience, man. Because what makes those guys great is their explosiveness and it doesn't matter what size you are. If you can't tackle them, you can't tackle them doesn't matter if he's 6'5" or 5'3". What I can tell you is, going through (Brandon's) recruitment with the colleges who came in and talked to him, they were either like 'he's too small and we don't care, if he's too small.' I said here's the thing matchup what you think he looks like size-wise and then watch the film and you tell me if that's the same guy. Because (Brandon) is 5'8 closer to 5'9". He's 5'9" but he's our best 50/50 guy. I have a 6'4" receiver that doesn't go up and catch the ball like he does and he's pretty good... When he popped his 24'6" long jump I started getting calls like immediately because (coaches) equate that with explosiveness and then it's like 'well let me go back and watch the film.' So what they were doing was saying, 'OK 24'6" says he's really explosive let's see if that matches up to what he does on the football field' and then for him that's when the offers started coming... Keyshawn I don't want to say he came out of nowhere because we've been here so we've seen it for four years we knew this year was coming for him and he had a really good summer of 7-on-7. He's such a hardworking kid... Keyshawn has worked for everything. He's overworked for everything and he's good because of how hard he works and (Brandon) he also works that hard but he was kind of born with those gifts.
What would it mean to bounce back from a 41-0 loss last season with a league-clinching win Friday in front of your home fans?
I think it would be great for the seniors. On a side note, I think it would be really good for the coaches because we put in a lot of work. Some of us have been here the longest. I was here 2016, I think some of those guys were here a couple years before that. They've always had really good teams but never - I mean we've got one banner in there I think from maybe the first or second year the school opened... The seniors I feel like this is there destiny. I don't even know if it would be that big of a deal to them because I feel like, hey we wrote this down four years ago man. This is where we were going to be but it would be awesome. I think it would be awesome for the school and the district.