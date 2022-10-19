Palmer Ridge was joined by Mesa Ridge in this year's 4A state softball qualifiers, but still stands as the only program from the area to have made the tournament both of the last two seasons.
Coach Jason Romero saw senior GiGi German return to the circle, but sophomore Ashlynn Short has been leaned upon regularly with the fourth-year pitcher's injuries.
Only two members of the Bears' postseason lineup last year graduated. The experienced bunch will head to Aurora Sports Park for a rematch against No. 2 Holy Family in the first round Friday at 12:15 p.m.
Ahead is an interview with the Bears' coach, Short and junior Brooke Bornitz — all part of last year's state roster.
Q: What changed with this year's team that could flip the result after losing to Holy Family last year in the playoffs?
Romero: I think we're better defensively and that's a huge part of it. Our hitting has become more disciplined and our strike zone is smaller, especially with chasing rise balls. We're able to rely on a bunch of different girls and our depth, despite maybe having less top talent than some other teams.
Q: What was the motto this off-season and season after last year's loss?
Romero: I preach no excuses always. Whether we're playing top-ranked teams with top recruits or not, we're going to give it our best and work hard. There are no excuses with umpires or being sick or anything like that — even if it's a valid excuse. We have to keep moving forward and "no excuses" is what I constantly yell.
Q: How much does GiGi German battling through injury and Ashlynn Short playing such big games as a sophomore embody that motto?
Romero: GiGi almost hurt herself more by battling through and not making excuses, which we've fixed and she's recovering. She's a leader for us — throw Ashlynn in there and she's had to pitch the second half of league play and she did great. They have taken the motto and run with it and not cared about making any possible excuses. They have all bought in and held each other accountable.
Q: To beat Holy Family and advance further in the tournament, what does your team need to do?
Romero: We need to play sound defensively and not make mistakes there. Our pitching needs to be spot-on and resilient because we know Holy Family will score runs. Our offense has to support and probably score at least a run every inning. Staying confident and believing in each other will be huge.
Q: Ashlynn, playing in last year's tournament as a freshman, what did you bring to this season's team?
Short: This year, I had more expectations with GiGi hurting and having a rough year. It was a lot more mentally and physically for me.
Q: How much does the loss and then the win-or-go-home games at regionals help this team?
Short: I think it gives us the experience on how to push ourselves through those games and what mindset we need to have. We need to have confidence and work on the things we missed on in regionals this week — I know this team will.
Q: Brooke, what did you learn from last year's playoffs?
Bornitz: We really learned how different the speed of the game is at higher levels of competition. Isabella Arroyo is difficult and we all know she's a good pitcher going in. The nerves before the game were big last year and it took a while to adjust.