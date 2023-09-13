Falcon High School’s two victories to start the year match their total all last season.

Falcons senior Carter Thorp continues to be a workhorse on the field and a critical piece in their success.

Thorp spoke to The Gazette about his, and the team’s recent success:

You lead the team in rushing with 456 yards and six TDs on the ground. What’s been the biggest change that has helped you achieve this?

Carter: Two things: Our offensive line coach (Eric Mitchell) and our offensive coordinator (Chris Mangrum). They’ve come here and made a huge difference with their intensity and their IQ. They’re two high-level coaches and we’re lucky to have them here at Falcon High School.

Of your 456 rushing yards, more than one-third of that came last week against Aurora Central (7 carries, 167 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns). How did you manage to go nuclear against them?

Carter: That was our offensive line; they were on it that day. They were opening holes, and I saw those and ran full speed through them. My offensive line has been giving me holes, and I’m taking advantage of those.

You all are also 2-1. Another victory eclipses your 2022 total. How does the aura around this team differ from last year?

Carter: This has been a big help from our coaches. They hype us up every day and get us ready to go. It’s a different team, and we’re working hard out here. Our intensity throughout the summer up to this point is a 180 from what it was last year. The intensity and work ethic are improved from last year.

While 2-1 is great, both of those victories occurred on the road. You have Vista Ridge on Friday with the chance to move to 3-1 and the opportunity to avenge a tough loss from 2022. Does this game mean a little more to you and the team?

Carter: This has a lot of meaning, with Vista Ridge being a district rival. We would love to beat them, because they’re a good team and we respect them. If we can get this win, it would be a huge motivator for our team, and it would show how much work our players and coaches have been putting in. This one really means a lot to us.

Your dad teaches at Vista Ridge, but you go to Falcon. Is this odd for you, since you probably know a lot of the kids at Vista?

Carter: A little bit, I have a couple of friends on (Vista Ridge) but at the end of the day, all my friends who I grew up with play here at Falcon. We’ve had Falcon kids go to Vista, and I think that gives this game more meaning. We want to show those kids that they made the wrong decision. That’s why I think beating Vista Ridge has a lot of meaning. If we could get past them, that would be great.

Coaching is always a key component to a turnaround. What’s been a notable change from Coach Josh Flores you’ve recognized this year?

Carter: Coach Flo has been great. He kept most of our coaches from last year and made a few additions. The coaches know how much our team wants to succeed, and they’ve given us an opportunity to come out here and put us in the position to win.

Speaking of coaching, I heard you’re doing a little coaching yourself. Can you tell me about that?

Carter: Yeah, I’m coaching powderpuff (football) for the girls. Me and some of my teammates have been helping with that. I coach the offense, and it’s been fun. I’ve taken a lot of stuff that the coaches have taught me over the years, and I applied that here. I’ve been doing my best to give them the right offensive plays to win and have fun. I’m taking it seriously and hoping to get (the seniors) the win. They want to beat the juniors.

I know that’s just powderpuff football, but how has coaching classmates helped you with your coaches?

Carter: It gives me a lot of respect for what the coaches go through and how to get the team together. It gives me a different perspective on, not only how hard it is to be a good coach, but what it takes to be a good coach.

You hold a 3.6 GPA. How critical is it to be a leader on the field and in the classroom?

Carter: I’m trying to be the best I can off the field. That’s in my personal life and in the classroom. Football and sports only last for so long, so I want to make sure I have something to look forward to after school, so then I can get a good degree. I’m trying to be a good person and as good as I can in the classroom, as well.