The low point of the Doherty Spartans football season came Sept. 24 in a shutout loss to rival Fountain-Fort Carson in the Shield Game at Garry Berry Stadium. Doherty turned the page on that chapter and sparked a truly remarkable turnaround, winning the last five games of the year and a league title.
We caught up with Spartans head coach Dwight Hale for his thoughts on his team's turnaround season.
Following your team being on the the receiving end of a 51-0 blowout against Fountain-Fort Carson , you said if you make it through a game healthy, you have an opportunity next week. What was practice like that following week?
"Honestly as the leader of our program, I had to take a step back and look at myself first. We didn’t prepare the right way. We spent a lot of time worrying about what Fountain-Fort Carson was doing instead of worrying about us going out there and playing good ball. So that next week, I called myself out in front of the coaches and the kids and said, ‘I got to be better.’ Our coach did the exact same thing and when we turned the film on the next day, the kids said the exact same thing. So we were all on the same page. So the next week of practice we went back to work, we changed a couple things up in practice, the competition came back alive and it led us into coaching everybody to go 1-0 each day and hopefully on Fridays we can go 1-0 as well ."
Doherty hasn’t had a winning season since 2017. It’s been a great turnaround. What changed?
"One is the kids. The kids who have been here for four, three years that got tired of going 0-10 and not winning any games so they put some effort in the offseason. They committed to each other. It’s a testament to our kids buying into what we’re doing, and for us it’s showing up every day, doesn’t matter rain, sleet or snow. Our culture is always like 'if we want to go 1-0, if you’re sick, winning doesn’t care; if you’re tired, winning doesn’t care. There’s a price to be paid to win a football game."
What’s been the response from the community to the team's turnaround ?
It’s been good. They hear Doherty Spartans 5-0 and 7-3, and honestly, the challenge right now is a lot people from the community, they remember that game versus Fountain-Fort Carson so it’s, ‘let’s see what they do in the playoffs.’ We have a lot of support from our parents, a lot of support from our teachers and our admins at school."
Who is making a difference on your team ?
Offensively, our quarterback's been playing well, Kaden Becker. (Wide receiver Solomon Latimer, a junior — he’s been starting since his freshman year. They’re coming into their own and then you add in the pieces of Rickey Fletcher and Marquz Herrera, our running backs, who can make guys pay. And then we got got two senior linemen who have been playing since their sophomore year, too.
"Defensively, it’s the same thing. I got an insider linebacker who is a two-year starter; he’s a junior right now, Mikah Jacobs, he’s the leader of our defense. Then upfront we got three guys that can go: Mikey Smith, Armando Solano and Jasean Cooper. They have easily taken the opposing offense’s run game out of the equation."
What is going to be the key to pull off the upset Friday?
"Our defense has to play well. We can’t give anything up over the top. We have to be able to stop the run. They have a good running game. Their defense is stout, their D-line is solid, so it turns into our playmakers have to make plays, and we have to establish a running game so it’s the same ol’ story for us is to go 1-0, play our brand of ball, play four quarters of ball, and see what happens."