The Colorado Springs Christian Lions are 3-3 this year. They have already matched last year’s win total, when the Lions went 3-5.
Coach Amos Velasquez — as well as players Jace Velasquez (Amos' son) and Casey Oraweic — weighed in on his thoughts of his team, its dynamic offense and the Lions’ upcoming battle against Banning Lewis:
Q: (Sophomore quarterback) Jace (Velasquez) has commanded the offense. In six games, he’s thrown for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. What has impressed you the most about him?
Coach: I think what’s impressed me the most is that he’s young and he’s a student of the game. He just watches film so much. He’s a real fast learner. He does a really good job keeping his eyes down field. That’s a really hard trait to teach. Especially as a sophomore. He’s tall, he can see over his line. He does a really good job maneuvering over his line and finding passing lanes.
Q: In addition to Jace, what are some of the team’s other strengths?
Coach: I would say that my receiving corps has been really good with Taylor McLeod, Casey Oraweic and Jonah Bullock; they’ve just been really spot on. Our run game has improved quite a bit, too, with Ashton Lofton leading the helm at that. We’ve been running the ball a lot better. They’re all smart kids and they all make adjustments in the games.
Q: Casey, as one of Jace’s top targets, what has made the CSCS passing game so efficient?
Casey: I think a lot of the chemistry came from 7-on-7 this summer. In the past, we haven’t really been a passing team. But this summer, that really changed. Throughout the beginning of the season, we’ve really been using our passing game, so a lot of reps and a good connection.
Q: At 3-3, you guys have alternated win-loss for the entire season. What will it take for you guys to catch a rhythm and sustain a winning streak in the second half of the season?
Coach: Limit the mistakes. That’s what’s shot us in the foot. We lost Jace against Woodland Park, he had a slight concussion. Against Rye, we actually turned the ball over four times in the first half. That never helps. Our defense is really sound, so just limiting mistakes on offense will help.
Q: Banning Lewis comes into Friday’s game 4-2. What stands out about them on film?
Coach: What stands out most about them is that their running back is pretty good and their defensive front is pretty solid.
Q: Jace, what will it take to beat a strong team like Banning Lewis?
Jace: I would say exposing their weaknesses and playing to our strengths really. On film, they have some weak links in their defense. I would say, exposing those guys would be key.