Gazette Preps editor Lindsey Smith spoke with Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green about the state association's response to COVID-19. Here is the conversation:
You have said the response to COVID-19 has been a "team effort." What does that mean?
When I say a team effort, it really truly is bigger than the CHSAA staff. It has been a collaborative effort with our state government agencies, the health department and local health agencies, with the Colorado department of educators, education leaders across the state and athletics. School leaders at every level, from superintendents to athletic directors and board of directors. Our staff is collecting all of that info, data and really, truly then we make the best decisions based upon recommendations from them and bringing it all together. That’s the team effort. It has been state wide and so many different levels, but mostly educators, state health department, government agencies and Gov. (Jared) Polis’ office. We are building relationships during the pandemic that had not been in place before.
It is rare that there’s collaborative decision making from all those different entities, but from what I’ve seen in the last month we are all committed to the kids of Colorado. Each person bringing their expertise to the table has heightened the ability to make the right decisions for the right reasons. Our focal point is the kids and the communities.
CHSAA commissioner Blanford-Green talks tough decisions in response to COVID-19 cancellations, postponements
When did you begin taking a serious look at the impact of COVID-19?
It started for me the Tuesday in terms of really getting deeper in conversations of what it would mean to conduct and event. We reached out to different entities to find out what that would mean if we tried to conduct and event like the state basketball tournament. Once I reached out to the different entities, government agencies and Colorado department of health, we were starting to get guidance on what it means to social distance. We were getting into the mindset of what that would look like to mitigate and uphold those recommendations.
We learned from the first game of this state tournament that it would be nearly impossible to separate those crowds, or our workers from the athletes and officials. It was after that first night of the state basketball tournament I was on the phone multiple times with all of our different sites and we were trying to understand how to make it happen. It became apparent mid-evening that none of our sights could uphold the recommendation made to us.
We had one site make a definitive decision not to move forward (in hosting). At that point we didn’t know what we are dealing with and we could not make sure those social distancing measures and gathering numbers in one setting would be upheld. We got more involved in outside agencies on what we need to do as an association and everything we are conducting. Decisions were being made and changed at the state and federal level in less than 24 hours, but now over the course of the last few weeks we are more educated about how to mitigate the spread. We have learned so much more. You become smarter about your role and what your responsibilities are and with that the decisions from me had more definitive accountability when conducting events on behalf of CHSAA.
CHSAA is taking a different approach than some other state associations that have already canceled spring seasons. Why?
There are only 51 of us commissioners and executive directors in the United States dealing with the same challenges regarding winter tournaments and spring activities. Fourteen states have already canceled spring activities and another 25 of us are waiting on state decisions in terms of school closures to make definitive decisions.
There’s a kind of pattern that has already developed with the connection with in-school instruction and being able to conduct spring activities. From my point of view we are educationally based. If it is not safe for students to be back in the classroom we would not even consider putting kids back in athletics or activities.
Is CHSAA briefed on government orders and recommendations before the general public? Or are you responding as we all find out?
We don’t get any pre-information from the different agencies. I have been involved in helping to draft some languages recommendations for co-curricular or extracurricular actives. But anything coming from local health department, department of education, we receive that the same as the public.
Have you been in direct contact with the governor's office? Have they offered any recommendations?
We saw a number of states beginning to cancel activities and athletics and use that to frame information. Having seen multiple states prior to Colorado in that position we came together and figure out what helps in making those decisions. The states that were clear what those cancellations meant collaborated with state and government agencies. We wanted to make our message clear and more collaborative, and we learned that could do that if we worked with state agencies.
Even the ones who canceled basketball early on received more criticism even though decision was right, but the pattern was not already set. All of us subsequently followed and learned along the way and shared press releases. There’s no good way to deliver those decisions, but we can do it with more empathy and stress that it’s not the state association but a worldwide health pandemic we are dealing with.
How have state athletic directors and administrators been involved?
I’m often invited to particle superintendent discussions, league discussions and district athletic director discussions. They want an update or I want to throw ideas at them to get some feedback from the people that we serve. There’s been a great exchange of ideas and information and feedback across the state. Different levels of administration from superintendents to athletic directors to move forward.
We are all in this business because we care about kids first, and we care about athletics and activities. There’s something that is motivating for us to see kids reach their potential and be a part of something bigger than themselves. It’s really easy to come together around that common mission and knowing what our "why" is. I have not felt that there has been dramatic extremes of consternation around the design that have been made, and at the end of the day the decisions are in the best interest in kids and the community we serve.
I have felt as a membership we have all been the same team in terms of how decisions have been made communications and decision out of CHSAA. We have been moving in the right direction.
Generally, after the initial shock of the basketball tournament being canceled, how has the community reacted to further updates?
Originally we were in the very early stages probably only a handful of cases in Colorado, bars and casinos were still open. There had not been any conversations around social distancing. I think we only had 100 or 50 cases at that time. Early on we weren’t educated as a state or socials about what is about to happen. Individually the public and the fans reacted in a way as would be expected as though something was taken form you without having that knowledge base.
I may have known a little bit more, hasn’t trickled out to the public yet. I think as it became a reality those people stepped back and then the conversation changed to, this was the right decision, this is what needs to happen so we are not contributing to any kind of spread of COVID.
The next decision was, "What is going to happen with spring? What does that mean for summer? What does it mean when the NCAA starts discussing a contingency plan for football?" You have to heed and be aware of those conversations. The NCAA was the first in canceling the Final Four and it trickled down to all of us.
There has been a pattern between athletics at a higher level with professional and collegiate agencies making early decisions, and it trickles down to us. First they announced they would host without fans, then they canceled and we went to no fans, then canceled. So we need to look at those agencies at the top and be aware of the conversations.
In our office we have had to think about contingency plans too. What does the NCAA know that we don’t right now and we need to be conscious of those decisions. What happens if we cannot go back to school until August? But we don’t need to spend a lot of time to make it concrete when we are living in a wold of unknowns. We need to be very mindful that we don’t pin ourselves down to something that may change in 24 to 48 hours. Our office is not putting together any concrete or tangible contingency plans, we are just discussing what federal and state agencies mandate.
What is the most important part of CHSAA’s COVID-19 response?
It’s going to be important to really speak to the common vision and mission of education in general in our school communities. Even though you’re making the right decision it hasn’t made it any easier because of the connection that each one of us have a connection to our students and school communities. We need to step back from our emotions and make those types of tough decisions. We know what participation in athlete and activities means. There are students, parents, officials, volunteers who are all affected. Everybody has to realize now that having spring sports impacts so many different areas and there are a lot of people that are feeling that loss.