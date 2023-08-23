Every Pikes Peak region high school football team is currently undefeated. That will change this week.

Teams from 1A to 5A all kick off their 2023 seasons, starting Thursday.

Here are the five best matchups of Week 1:

Montrose at Palmer Ridge, Thursday at 6 p.m.

One of Palmer Ridge’s closest games a year ago came against Montrose. The Bears needed all four quarters to beat Montrose 35-28 on the road in their season opener.

After that, Palmer Ridge won 11 games in a row en route to the 4A state semifinals.

The Thursday tilt is also the first game of Zach Carlton’s tenure as the Bears’ head coach. The longtime defensive coordinator couldn’t have drawn up a much tougher first opponent, as Montrose reached the quarterfinals last year after the opening loss to Palmer Ridge.

Air Academy at Liberty, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Liberty’s season-opening 53-8 loss to Air Academy was the first of a two-game skid to open last season. But after that, the Lancers were much better, winning six of their final eight games.

Air Academy had a landmark season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Thursday’s opener between the teams should be a litmus test for both programs.

Air Academy won handily in 2022, but the Kadets lost several key players, including current Colorado School of Mines running back Sam Beers. Liberty returns several big players who guided the Lancers’ midseason turnaround.

Las Vegas at Pine Creek, Friday at 7 p.m.

Pine Creek turned heads in last year’s season opener, beating Las Vegas 43-3 in Sin City. This year, Las Vegas makes the trip to the Front Range.

Pine Creek is widely expected to be one of the area’s best teams, returning stars like running back/linebacker Mason Miller, athlete Ramon Pacheco and quarterback Cameron Cooper.

But after last year’s drubbing, expect Las Vegas to be fired up and more competitive in this year’s opener.

Harrison at Widefield, Friday at 7 p.m.

Widefield’s turnaround was one of the area’s best storylines in 2022. After an 0-18 start to coach Shane Zimmerman’s tenure, the Gladiators finished 9-2 and reached the 4A playoffs last year.

A lopsided win over Harrison set the tone for Widefield’s strong season. The Gladiators won 26-0 on the road.

The Panthers, though, got much better throughout the season. They started 0-2 before winning eight games in a row to reach the 3A playoffs.

Being in different classes, Widefield and Harrison aren’t league foes. But their proximity makes them rivals — what’s better than a rivalry to open the season?

Discovery Canyon at Lewis-Palmer, Friday at 7 p.m.

While Widefield-Harrison is a battle of teams from the south side of town, Discovery Canyon vs. Lewis-Palmer is a battle for the north.

Both squads fell near the middle of the pack last year. DCC went 7-4 and snuck into the playoffs, while Lewis-Palmer went 5-5.

The Thunder beat the Rangers 29-21 in last year’s opener. Regional rivalries are almost always entertaining, and this one should be no different.