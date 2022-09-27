Pine Creek freshman Kyleigh Croyle is leading a resurgence for the Eagles' softball program.
She's thrown 94⅔ innings and struck out 107 batters alongside her .534 batting average, which is good for second on the team behind senior Kennedy Thomason's .565 mark.
Last week, the Eagles went 2-1 and moved to 12-6 with a lineup that features three freshman hitters most games in Croyle, Addison Weisenauer and Victoria Darling, among others.
Area goal scorers continuing their runs in boys' soccer
Mesa Ridge senior Kaidin Reese (19 goals), Harrison junior Emmanuel Sanchez (16) and smaller school senior Luciano Camarena (16) and junior Irwing Romo (16) from Vanguard and James Irwin, respectively, are leading the area's goal surge.
All four are in the state's top 10 in goal scoring, with Liberty junior Caden Hickox in 12th with 14. In a two-game span to begin August, he had nine goals in two games — wins over Sand Creek and Palmer Ridge.
Football rankings beginning to look like Springs' get-together
Palmer Ridge had an assumption — to top the 4A rankings, take out Ponderosa. The Bears did by multiple scores Friday to vault themselves into the top spot in the CHSAA rankings.
They joined The Classical Academy, which has led the 2A rankings for most of the season after an opening win over Eaton, last year's state champion. In their last three games after the opener, the Titans have outscored opponents 129-14.
Joining the two top dogs are Pine Creek (No. 8 in 5A) and Vista Ridge (No. 9 in 4A).
Palmer Ridge, after a standout week of top wins, still trailing Thompson Valley in 4A volleyball rankings
The Bears may just have a chip on their shoulder entering the 4A state playoffs later this year.
Palmer Ridge has only received four, first-place votes between the last two weeks, despite being ranked atop the 4A RPI. Wins over Discovery Canyon and Lutheran added to its résumé.
The only loss for the Bears came against 5A No. 1 Valor Christian to open the year. The Thunder, after their loss, are right behind in third place.
Rampart is ranked No. 7 in 5A, with Lewis-Palmer at No. 6 in 4A and St. Mary's at No. 10 in 2A.