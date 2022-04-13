BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Mesa Ridge 0
Vanguard 3, Colorado Springs School 2
At Colorado Springs School: The Coursers used momentum in the fourth set to win a narrow fifth set.
The Vanguard School won set two 26-16, set four 25-16, and set five 16-14. Caleb Hanson led the Coursers in kills. Alex Gritsyna had the hot hand with 11 aces. Marcus Winter had four of the eight total blocks.
Samuel John Piedad led the Coursers with digs. Lucas Soeldner was all over the place, leading The Vanguard School with 18 assists.
Discovery Canyon 3, Doherty 0
At Discover Canyon: The Thunder took care of business against the Spartans.
Discovery Canyon won 25-9, 25-14, and 25-11. Aivan McCrary led the Thunder in aces (four) and digs (seven). Josh Livergood also had seven digs and led in kills (eight). Caden Zippwald had eight digs as well.
Tyler Sack led the Thunder with 12 assists.
Discovery Canyon 3, Pueblo South 0.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, James Irwin 2
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Castle View 4, Lewis-Palmer 3
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 16, Windsor 2
At Windsor: The Red-Tailed Hawks kept their distance against the Wizards.
Cheyenne Mountain had six players score multiple goals. Stefan Dingbaum had a hat trick. Hank Walsh, Mitchell Lewis, Kasey Freeman, Wyatt Furda, and Logan Mika each had two.
Campbell Butterworth, Kevin Papa, and Hunter Kolbezen each had one goal.
Cheyenne Mountain improved to 6-2 on the season and has scored 103 goals. Windsor goes to .500 with a 4-4 record and has scored 54 goals.
Air Academy 11, Evergreen 3
At Evergreen: The Kadets came in and dominated on the road.
Air Academy moves to 7-1 on the season. The Kadets have outscored opponents 112-42. Next up for Air Academy is two home games against Cheyenne Mountain and Golden.
Evergreen is now 3-3 on the season. The Cougars have outscored opponents 44-40. Evergreen will take on Green Mountain next, followed by Cheyenne Mountain.
Denver North 12, The Vanguard School 3
Lewis-Palmer 11, Douglas County 2
Pine Creek 15, Eaglecrest 3
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart 167, Widefield 105
At Rampart: Rampart placed first in 11 out of 12 events.
Ethan Crow won the only event for Widefield. Crow won the 50-free with a time of 00:25.12.
Bryce Porter got things rolling for the individual events, winning the one-meter. Bryn Schneider (100), Alec Kutsner (200), and Gavin Boatright (500) won the frees. Alec Kutsner won the 100 fly.
Cody Scrifes won the 100-back and the 200-individual medley. Seth Shyrock picked up a win in the 100-breast with a time of 01:10.47.
Rampart swept the relays, winning the 200-free, 200-medley, and 400-free.
Cheyenne Mountain 119, Air Academy 66
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks congratulated their seniors with a win.
Cheyenne Mountain won six individual events and swept the relays. Ethan Carr (50), Conner Trinidad (100), and Cardin Nguyen (200) won the “free” events. Reglan Ward won the 100 fly. Nguyen also won the 100 back.
Ryder Creal won the one-meter for Air Academy. Dakota Kinder won the 100 breast. Henry Stockton won the 500 free and prevented Cheyenne Mountain from sweeping the “free” events.
Discovery Canyon 95, Doherty 71
GIRLS’ SOCCER
St. Mary’s 2, Flatirons Academy 1
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates outlasted the Bison on Wednesday.
Kylie Borg and Landry Phillips each scored a goal in the second half to lift the St. Mary’s to victory. Arianna Gold assisted on both.
Hannah Jasper recorded 10 saves and only allowed one goal.
Woodland Park 4, Coronado 3
At Coronado: The Cougars scored three goals in the second half to take the lead.
Woodland Park loses its undefeated season. Even with the loss, the Panthers are outscoring opponents 50-6.
Coronado improves to 4-4 on the season. The Cougars are outscoring opponents 24-16.
Harrison 3, Widefield 0
Falcon 10, Sierra 0