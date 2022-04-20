GIRLS’ GOLF
At Pueblo East Lady Golf Invite: The Titans and Cyclones battled it out at the top and left the rest behind.
The Classical Academy placed first with a score of 404. Pueblo West fell two strokes behind in second place.
Gianna Nardini, representing the Cyclones, had the best score in the invite with an 87. Abrianna Lippis (Cañon City) and Madeline Fontana (The Classical Academy) shot a 93.
Rounding out the top five is Trinity Anderson (The Classical Academy) and Sofia Conteras (Pueblo Central) with a score of 95.
Cañon City (441), Pueblo County (455), and Manitou Springs (476) finished in the top five.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Colorado Springs Christian School 7, Harrison 0
At Colorado Springs Christian: The Lions did not let up against the Panthers.
In singles, Reagan Morin started things off with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Shannon Tyler followed with a 6-1, 6-2 win. To finish off the singles match, Abigail Perry won 6-0, 6-1.
Tyler Boals and Maci Jones kicked things off with a 6-2, 6-0 win in doubles.
Sierra Gallant and Maddy Green followed with a win. Then, Annsley Oelrich and Megan Johnson kept the sweep going.
Kara Follett and Sophie Topper finished off the day for the Lions with another duo win.
St. Mary’s 5, Rampart 2
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates held strong against the Rams.
St. Mary’s took the first three singles matches, courtesy of Ellie Hartman, Anna Costalonga and Olivia Davalos.
Rampart stopped the streak with a 6-3,6-2 win from Aahana Paul and Sara Vest. St. Mary’s answered with doubles wins from Gretchen Czelatdko-Sabrina Damien and Carmen Gonzales-Evelyn Bishop.
Vacia Flowers and Rucha Katdare won the last doubles match 6-4 , 6-1 for Rampart.
Sand Creek 7, Colorado Springs School 0
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek defended their home court against the Kodiaks.
Faith Strong, Angela Jones, and Michaela Robinson breezed through their singles matches.
Marielin Tuston and Arianna Reynolds started things off in doubles with a 6-2, 6-3 win. Maya Adams and Alora Mortensen went three sets but still secured the win. Journey Wentling and Maddie Benge also went three sets and narrowly came out on top.
Priya Mehta and Camasha Veasey put the day to an end with a win of their own.
BASEBALL
Falcon 8, Elizabeth 5
At Elizabeth: The Falcons came out on top in the battle of the birds.
Falcon scored four runs in the top of the fifth to pull away. Falcon had seven RBI from Isaiah Sadorus (three), Nolan Adamski (two), Chase Kessler (one), and Zach Howe (one).
David Ada, Mason Hamlin, Adamski, and Isaiah Sadorus doubled. Sebastian Mesa and Jaxon Schleper picked up hits.
Schleper and Sadorus shared mound duties. Sadorus pitched five innings and struck out 10. Schleper, in two innings, struck out one.
The Classical Academy 15, Sand Creek 0
At The Classical Academy: An eight-run second inning paved the way for the Titans.
David St. Marie played a big role in the 15 runs, bringing in four RBI and scoring twice. Parker Miller had three RBI and also scored twice.
Michael Hamilton went 3-3. Nathan Ward was the other Titan with multiple hits.
Josh Dunn pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts.
Sierra 10, Mitchell 8
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Rangeview 20, St. Mary’s 4
Air Academy 14, Golden 7
Cheyenne Mountain 14, Evergreen 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks put on an offensive show.
Kevin Papa scored five and Kasey Freeman scored four to carry Cheyenne Mountain offensively. Wyatt Furda also had multiple goals.
Mitchell Lewis, Stefan Dingbaum, and Will Weinstein scored and assisted one. Logan Mika picked up two assists and Hank Walsh had one.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 4, Palmer Ridge 2
At Pine Creek: The Eagles scored four goals in the first half and parked the bus.
The Grizzlies stayed competitive with two goals from Katie Wotta, assisted by Madison Inscoe and Finley Lloyd.
Pine Creek remains undefeated on the season, outscoring opponents 73-2. Palmer Ridge lost its first game of the season and is outscoring opponents 33-8.
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Vista Ridge 1
Rampart 4, Doherty 0
At Rampart: Rampart put the dagger in with three goals in the second half.
The Rams are now 8-1-1 on the season, outscoring opponents 40-3. Doherty is still trying to find its way with a 4-7-1 record. The Spartans are now being outscored by opponents 34-33.
Lewis-Palmer 2, Liberty 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Lewis-Palmer 103, Discovery Canyon 82
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer dropped many battles but won the war.
Discovery Canyon came in first place in nine out of twelve events. Aidan Coon won the 1-meter. Quintin McCarty took the 100-free and 200-individual medley. Adam Pannell grabbed wins in the 100 fly and back. Following suit, Taylor Wagner won the 200 and 500 free.
On the other side, Colton Edelbach won the 50-free and Eli Hobson won the 100-breast.
Lewis-Palmer won the 200-free relay while Discovery Canyon took the 200 medley and 400 free relay.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Colorado Springs School 0
At James Irwin: The Jaguars left no doubt on their home floor.
James Irwin won 25-23, 25-16, and 25-16.
Brody McKinney led with nine kills for the Jaguars on the attacking side. Joseph Tran led in serving with three aces. Luke Jennings recorded the Jaguars' only block. Jennings also led with 15 digs.
Evan Brownsberger got the ball moving with 23 assists.
Mesa Ridge 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 2
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies had the louder roar against the Lions.
Colorado Springs Christian won the first two sets 25-14 and 27-25. Mesa Ridge then answered with three straight-set wins, 25-22, 25-21, and 16-14.
Mesa Ridge improves to 5-14 overall. So far this season, the Grizzlies have won 23 sets.
The Lions fall to 3-17 on the season. Colorado Christian will host Colorado Springs School and visit James Irwin and Doherty to finish the season.
Discovery Canyon 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0