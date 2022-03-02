BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pueblo South 76, Mesa Ridge 58 (4A)
At Pueblo South: The Colts rallied from a first-quarter deficit to complete a statement win against the Grizzlies.
No. 2 Pueblo South (25-0) kept the undefeated season alive with the sweet 16 win. No. 18 Mesa Ridge (16-10) came out strong in the first quarter but could not keep up the pace for the rest of the game.
The Grizzlies will face No. 7 Centaurus (20-5) on Saturday.
Pueblo Central 68, Harrison 51 (4A)
At Pueblo Central: The Wildcats were in complete control against the Panthers with a 17-point victory.
No. 21 Harrison (15-10) had a strong tournament, beating No. 44 The Classical Academy (9-15) by 30 and upsetting No. 12 Pueblo (17-7) by a narrow 50-47.
No. 5 Pueblo Central (22-3) will be the underdogs for the first time in the tournament on Saturday against No. 4 Montrose (25-0).
ThunderRidge 55, Air Academy 44
At ThunderRidge: The Grizzlies rebounded from a six-point first quarter to take down the Kadets.
The No. 16 Kadets (17-8) carried a three-point lead into halftime against the No. 1 Grizzlies (23-2).
The Grizzlies took over in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Kadets 21-9 to prevent the upset. ThunderRidge was led by Joey Bilello (15 points) and Andrew Crawford (12 points).
ThunderRidge will move on from the sweet 16 to face No. 9 Rock Canyon (17-7) on Saturday.
Longmont 58, Palmer Ridge 48
At Longmont: The Trojans had three scorers in double-digits to beat the Bears.
No. 25 Palmer Ridge (13-13) held a 26-24 lead going into halftime. No. 9 Longmont (19-6) won the third quarter 18-9, however, and never looked back.
For the Trojans, Brendan Barcewski scored 18, Cole Corner scored 16, and Caleb Johnson scored 10.
Longmont will match up against No. 1 Lewis-Palmer (24-1) in the great eight on Saturday.
Douglas County 60, Vista Ridge 45
At Douglas County: The Huskies have now won both playoff games by double-digits with Tuesday’s victory.
No. 12 Vista Ridge (18-6) came into the game with momentum after its 12-point win against No. 21 Silver Creek (15-9) on Saturday.
Xander Baldessari paved the way for the Huskies win with 18 points on 7-8 shooting. Jaeton Hackley scored 15 (5-9), Jaheim Hall scored nine (4-6), and Aj Jackson scored eight (3-7).
No. 5 Douglas County will now move onto the great eight and be the underdogs for the first time in these playoffs. The Huskies will take on No. 4 Denver East (23-2).
Montrose Indians 50, Discovery Canyon 41
At Montrose: Montrose escaped with a narrow victory against lower-seed Discovery Canyon.
Montrose will head to the great eight on Saturday to take on Pueblo Central.
No. 20 Discovery Canyon (15-11), in the previous round, upset No. 13 Holy Family (14-10) 53-50. While the Thunder could not pull away with the win on Tuesday, they were close to pulling off another upset.
Lewis-Palmer 89, Falcon 58