GIRLS’ SOCCER

Pine Creek 5, Discovery Canyon 1

At District 20 Stadium: Pine Creek (14-0) scored four times before halftime in netting the win over Discovery Canyon (6-3-1).

The Eagles have outscored their conference foes 69-4 in going 10-0 in 4A/5A Pikes Peak Conference action.

Coronado 6, Palmer 0

At Garry Barry Stadium: Coronado (7-6) scored five goals in the first half and cruised to a Colorado Springs Metro League South victory over Palmer (3-9).

Cheyenne Mountain 1, Air Academy 0

At Cheyenne Mountain: Senior Sydney Brewer scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Ady Bradfield to push Cheyenne Mountain (8-6) past Air Academy (7-6-2).

Senior goal keeper Alex Long turned away all five shots she faced for the Red-Tailed Hawks to earn the shutout.

BASEBALL

Sand Creek 31, Sierra 4

At Sierra: Sophomore Emmanuel Rodriguez hit for the cycle for Sand Creek, going 4-for-4 with a single, double, triple, home run and seven RBIs.

The Scorpions (8-11) scored 20 runs in the first inning and added 10 more in the second to run-rule the Stallions (1-10) after three innings.

Peyton 16, Manitou Springs, 3

At Manitou Springs: Senior AJ Lashley drove in five runs and Peyton plated nine runs in the fourth inning to break the game open.

The Panthers (17-1) led 6-1 through three before the big inning.

Senior Luke Turner drove in four runs and senior Evan Neumaier collected a team-high three hits for Peyton.

Freshman Hayden Martinez knocked in two runs for Manitou Springs (13-5-1).

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Air Academy 14, Conifer 7

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Pine Creek 9, Rock Canyon 8

Rampart 16, Rangeview 5