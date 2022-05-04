GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 5, Discovery Canyon 1
At District 20 Stadium: Pine Creek (14-0) scored four times before halftime in netting the win over Discovery Canyon (6-3-1).
The Eagles have outscored their conference foes 69-4 in going 10-0 in 4A/5A Pikes Peak Conference action.
Coronado 6, Palmer 0
At Garry Barry Stadium: Coronado (7-6) scored five goals in the first half and cruised to a Colorado Springs Metro League South victory over Palmer (3-9).
Cheyenne Mountain 1, Air Academy 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Senior Sydney Brewer scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Ady Bradfield to push Cheyenne Mountain (8-6) past Air Academy (7-6-2).
Senior goal keeper Alex Long turned away all five shots she faced for the Red-Tailed Hawks to earn the shutout.
BASEBALL
Sand Creek 31, Sierra 4
At Sierra: Sophomore Emmanuel Rodriguez hit for the cycle for Sand Creek, going 4-for-4 with a single, double, triple, home run and seven RBIs.
The Scorpions (8-11) scored 20 runs in the first inning and added 10 more in the second to run-rule the Stallions (1-10) after three innings.
Peyton 16, Manitou Springs, 3
At Manitou Springs: Senior AJ Lashley drove in five runs and Peyton plated nine runs in the fourth inning to break the game open.
The Panthers (17-1) led 6-1 through three before the big inning.
Senior Luke Turner drove in four runs and senior Evan Neumaier collected a team-high three hits for Peyton.
Freshman Hayden Martinez knocked in two runs for Manitou Springs (13-5-1).
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 14, Conifer 7
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 9, Rock Canyon 8
Rampart 16, Rangeview 5