BASEBALL
Manitou Springs 11, Copper Canyon 9
At Copper Canyon: The Mustangs bounced back from yesterday’s loss with a narrow win.
Manitou Springs has now scored 10 or more runs in each of its wins.
Jake Thomson had a multi-hit game with a double and RBI. Andrew Rhodes (double), Tate Christian, and Raymond McCaskey all collected hits. Hayden Martinez did not record a hit but scored three runs and brought a runner home.
Alex Hansen, Feist, and Rhodes each tossed two-innings in the win. Rhodes struck out four while Feist and Hansen struck out three.
Elizabeth 11, Eagle Valley 1
At Eagle Valley: The Cardinals surged for a five-run fifth inning to cement the win.
Elizabeth improves to 2-3 on the season. The Cardinals have managed 35 runs in their five games. Elizabeth will travel to Skyview on Monday and then will host a double-header against Rifle on April 2.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Bishop Gorman 13, Lewis-Palmer 12
At Bishop Gorman: An overtime thriller as Bishop Gorman wins in overtime after a Lewis-Palmer goal is waived off moments before.
The Rangers are now 1-3 on the season and have yet to play a league opponent. Lewis-Palmer has scored 45 goals in its four games.
Lewis-Palmer will visit Cheyenne Mountain and Highlands Ranch in its next three. In-between the two away games, Lewis-Palmer will host Pueblo West.