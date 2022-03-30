BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: It was a close match, but the Red-Tailed Hawks stepped on the gas in the fifth set.
Cheyenne Mountain won sets two (25-17), three (25-12), and five (15-5). Fountain-Fort Carson took sets one (25-20) and four (25-15).
The Red-Tailed Hawks improve to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in league. Cheyenne Mountain has won 25 sets and lost 10. Next up, the Red-Tailed Hawks will host The Vanguard School on Friday.
The Trojans still have a winning record, 5-3 overall and 4-2 in league. Fountain-Fort Carson has come out on top in 17 sets while only losing 11. The Trojans will try to cool down the Thunder on Friday.
Discovery Canyon 3, James Irwin 0
At James Irwin: The Thunder took care of business against the Jaguars.
Discovery Canyon won the match 25-13,25-15,25-13.
This season, the Thunder have yet to lose a game (8-0) or a set (24-0). Discovery Canyon will host Fountain-Fort Carson before taking on Mountain View and James Irwin in a weekend tournament.
James Irwin is 3-3 so far this season. The Jaguars have won 10 sets and dropped nine. James Irwin will visit Colorado Springs School on Friday. Then, will play Aurora West College Prep Academy and Discovery Canyon on Saturday.
Pueblo South 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Coronado 3, Vanguard 1
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Grand Junction 7, Pine Creek 5
At Pine Creek: The Tigers clawed back with a five-goal fourth quarter.
Grand Junction, heading into the fourth quarter, was down 5-2.
Santiago Renteria (two assists) and Gavin Mottram had multi-goal games. Jack Mottram (two assists), Chase Vanderhofven, and Maddox Castor each had a goal.
Gordie Steidel helped the Tigers come back by picking up nine saves.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 164, Air Academy 136
At Air Academy: The Eagles and Kadets went back and forth but one eventually pulled away.
Pine Creek won seven out of 12 events on Wednesday. James Schreiber (200-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly), Reid Gilbert (50-yard freestyle), and Michael Ashton (100-yard freestyle and backstroke) picked up wins.
The Eagles won the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay.
For the Kadets, Henry Stockton won the 200 and 500-yard freestyle. Ryder Creal (1-meter diving) and Dakota Kinder (100-yard breaststroke) picked up wins. Air Academy, made up of Kinder, Reidar Johnson, Bo Moss, and Stockton, won the 200-freestyle relay.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 20, Rampart 3
Palmer Ridge 17, Eaglecrest 1
Heritage 21, Palmer 4
BASEBALL
Pueblo Central 14, Woodland Park 0