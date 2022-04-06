BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Coronado 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder scared the Cougars off in Wednesday’s night matchup.
Discovery Canyon swept, winning 25-12,25-13,25-13.
Leaders for the Thunder included Caden Zippwald (10 kills and three blocks), Aivan McCrary (three aces and four digs), Ty Heater (three blocks and four digs), and Carter Phillips (four digs and 11 assists)
The Thunder remains undefeated and will have a chance to extend their winning streak against The Vanguard School.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, The Vanguard School 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans did not let the Coursers reach 20 points in any set.
Fountain-Fort Carson improved its record to 7-4. The Trojans have won 23 sets and dropped 14. Fountain-Fort Carson will take on Pueblo South on Friday.
The Vanguard School drops to 1-8 overall. The Coursers will look to turn it around on Thursday against Colorado Springs School.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Discovery Canyon 1
At Discovery Canyon: The Red-Tailed Hawks stole one on the road against the Thunder.
Cheyenne Mountain was carried by Syndey Brewer, Kailani Nuhn, and Caroline Crann. Brewer and Nuhn scored. Crann set up a goal with an assist.
Maddie Huebner and Alex Long split time in goal. Long picked up two saves and Huebner saved one.
Air Academy 3, Doherty 1
At Doherty: The Kadets scored all three of their goals in the second half.
Layla Pappas was the hero for Air Academy. The senior put two in the back of the net. Zoe Lachnidt scored one. Lauren Attias assisted on a goal.
Air Academy improves to 3-3-1 on the season.
Canon City 5, Elizabeth 1
Pine Creek 8, Lewis-Palmer 0
Valor Christian 10, Liberty 0
Widefield 3, Air Academy Sub Varsity 0
BASEBALL
Pueblo Central 6, Canon City 5
At Pueblo Central: The Wildcats did not let the Tigers three runs in the sixth come back to bite them.
Pueblo Central had nine hits as a team. Ethan Ayala and Hugo Sanchez-Algien each had a multi-hit game. Colton Calderon, Beto Robles-Rodriguez, Gage Escajeda, Jacob Arguello, and Anthony Trujillo picked up hits. Sanches-Algien helped produce half of the Wildcats runs with three RBI.
Over in the other dugout, the Tigers were led by Coletin Renn’s 4-4 and two RBI day. Gabe Renn, Blake Hanenberg, and Dylan O’Rourke each had two hits. Dominic Bosco, Colby Koehn, and Nicholas Reish had a hit as well.
Calhan 18, Dolores Huerta 16
Sand Creek 23, Palmer 2
Florence 16, James Irwin 0
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Valor Christian 17, Air Academy 8
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Widefield 111, Palmer 64
At Widefield: The Gladiators won eight out of 12 events to cruise to victory.
For Widefield, Ethan Crow managed to win the 100 back and 200 individual medley. Garret Bristol was also a multi-event winner with wins in the 100 fly and 200 free. Jacob Stone (one-meter) and Michael Jellings (100-free) also picked up wins.
The Gladiators also brought home the 200-free relay and 200 medley relay.
Representing the Terrors, Isaac Collins won the 50 free and 500 free. Timothy McDermed won the 100 breast. Palmer was able to avoid the relay sweep with a win the 400 free relay.