BASEBALL
Manitou Springs 13, Sand Creek 3
At Sand Creek: The Mustangs scored in bunches to come away with the home win.
Manitou Springs scored nine runs in the first two innings. Raymond McCaskey went 2-3 with a triple and three RBI. Tate Christian and Andrew Rhodes had two RBI. Davis Mack, Canon Feist, and Nathan Grentzel each had one RBI. Mack pitched five innings, allowing four hits, one run, one walk, and striking out nine.
Cole Witter, Kaden Levi, and Blayne Chapman picked up the only hits for Sand Creek.
Coronado 7, Elizabeth 6
At Elizabeth: The Cougars saw an early lead erased but then answered when it mattered.
Coronado scored four in the first inning. Elizabeth then scored three in the third and one in the fifth. Coronado scored three more in the sixth inning to retake the lead.
Jett Mills, Parker Shirola (two RBI), and Mathew Wojtalewiez all hit doubles and brought runners home.
Trey Gregory Alford pitched 5.1 innings and struck out 10. Mills pitched 1.1 innings without allowing a run or a walk.
St. Mary’s 5, Buena Vista 0
Lewis-Palmer 8, Rampart 2
Vista Ridge 8, Discovery Canyon 4
Mesa Ridge 17, Pueblo Centennial 2
Falcon 10, Mesa Ridge 4
Pueblo South 9, Widefield 8
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 18, Thompson Valley 5
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cheyenne Mountain 2, The Classical Academy 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks defended their home field on Wednesday night.
Cheyenne Mountain picked up its first win of the season, improving to 1-2. The Red-Tailed Hawks are being outscored 2-12 so far this season.
The Titans picked up their first loss of the season. With a 1-1 record, The Classical Academy has scored two goals and allowed two goals.
Lakewood 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Lakewood: The Tigers shut the Rangers out in the non-conference matchup.
Lakewood (3-0) remains undefeated on the young season. The Tigers have yet to allow a goal.
Lewis-Palmer (0-2), on the other hand, is still looking for its first win and goal of the season.
Discovery Canyon 3, Vista Ridge 0