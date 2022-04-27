BASEBALL
Cañon City 6, The Classical Academy 2
At Cañon City: The Tigers put up three runs in the fifth and never looked back.
Classical Academy scored two in the second inning. Tyler Bonaquista singled and scored Michael Hamilton. In the next play, Josh Dunn reached on an error and David St. Marie scored.
Colby Koehn tied things up with a two-run double, scoring Dylan O’Rourke and Brayden Walters. In the fifth, O’Rourke extended the lead with a two-run triple. Walters added an insurance run with an RBI single.
Air Academy 4, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Kadets used a three-run first inning to fuel the way.
Air Academy scored all runs from an RBI. Nolan Hollis had half of the team's RBI and a triple. Jack Brady had an RBI double, and James Wright made up the other RBI.
Frank Flores pitched a complete game shutout. Flores struck out seven and only allowed four hits.
St. Mary’s 21, Arrupe Jesuit 2
Colorado Springs Christian 15, Calhan 5
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Mullen 10, Lewis-Palmer 9
At Mullen: The Mustangs escaped by a narrow margin.
Mullen inched closer to a winning record after improving to 5-7. The Mustangs are 4-0 in league and have scored 75 goals this season. Next up for Mullen is an away matchup against Douglas County.
Lewis-Palmer still has a winning record of 8-4 overall and 4-1 in league. The Rangers are outscoring opponents 152-82. Lewis-Palmer will host Pine Creek on Friday for its next game.
Denver South 19, Air Academy 5
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coronado 2, Cañon City 1
At Canon City: The Cougars won the battle of the cats.
Coronado scored a goal in each half. The Tigers improved to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in league play. So far this season, Coronado has outscored opponents 39-23.
Zoe Kies kept Cañon City in the game with a goal. Danaye Walters assisted on the goal. Sydney Rowe stopped six shots from getting to the back of the net. The Tigers dropped their first league game and are now 3-1.
Pueblo West 9, Palmer 0
The Classical Academy 10, Sand Creek 0
Woodland Park 7, Harrison 1
Falcon 10, Elizabeth 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Discovery Canyon 107, Air Academy 73
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Falcon 7, Lewis-Palmer 0
Sierra 7, Widefield 0