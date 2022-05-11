GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 7, Denver East 4
At Air Academy: The Kadets add three insurance goals to keep the season alive.
No. 7 Air Academy scored four in the first and three in the second. After the win, Air Academy is now 12-4 with 216 goals on the season.
Air Academy will now take on No. 2 Valor Christian. The Eagles are 13-3 with 247 goals. Valor dominated No. 15 Mullen 21-6 in the first round.
Colorado Academy 20, Pine Creek 3
At Colorado Academy: The Mustangs showed why they’re the top seed.
Colorado Academy dominated on both ends and advanced to the next round. The Mustangs are 15-1 and have outscored opponents 242-81.
Colorado Academy will face No. 8 Kent Denver in the quarterfinals on May 13.
Kent Denver is 9-7 and has outscored opponents 199-184. The Sun Devils are fresh off a 16-7 win against No. 9 Arapahoe.
Regis Jesuit 19, Palmer Ridge 4
At Regis Jesuit: The Raiders raided the net and picked up stops on defense for a first-round win.
No. 5 Regis improves to 12-4 and have scored 247 goals while letting up 73.
The Raiders will move to the quarters against the No. 4 Cherry Creek Bruins. Cherry Creek is 13-3 and coming off a dominant 24-6 win against No. 13 Dakota Ridge.
Regis and Cherry Creek played once in the regular season. The Raiders ended up with a 12-9 home victory.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 3, Mead 1
At Mead: The Kadets' 2022 campaign continues.
Air Academy scored one in the first half and added two in the second half.
Air Academy came into the playoffs ranked 24. Mead, came in ranked nine. Air Academy is now 8-6-2 and have outscored opponents 39-28.
The Kadets will now play the eight seed, Northridge. The Grizzlies are 15-1 and are coming off a 4-0 win against Pueblo West. Northridge scored 106 goals this season and let up only one in a 1-0 double overtime loss.
Durango 4, Cañon City 1
At Durango: The Demons advance behind a hat trick.
Mason Rowland led the way with three goals. Makayla Wayman also scored a goal to push Durango to the next round. Adde Neiman and Bella Saren each had an assist. Jocelyn Feir was a wall, picking up three saves.
Cañon City will finish its season 8-6-2 overall. The Tigers scored 42 goals and only let up 28.
No. 3 Durango will now face No. 14 Montrose.
Wheat Ridge 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Farmers pulled off the first round upset.
No. 20 Wheat Ridge topped No. 13 Cheyenne Mountain to move to the second round. The Farmers have 11 wins on the season and only five losses. Wheat Ridge is outscoring opponents 65-21.
Sydney Brewer scored the lone goal for Cheyenne Mountain
The Farmers will now take on No. 4 Palmer Ridge.
The Classical Academy 1, Discovery Canyon 0
At The Classical Academy: The Titans escaped with a narrow win after scoring one first half goal.
No. 12 TCA improves to 10-4-1 and have scored 51 goals so far. The Titans will now gear up for No. 5 Centaurus.
Centaurus 3, Woodland Park 1
At Centaurus: The Warriors fought for a spot in the next round.
No. 5 Centaurus will play the winner of No. 12 The Classical Academy.
The Warriors are 14-2 and have put the ball in the back of the net 60 times so far.
Palmer Ridge 4, Niwot 1
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears outplayed the Cougars on Tuesday night.
No. 4 Palmer Ridge is 13-2-1 and has outscored opponents 43-10. The Grizzlies will try to take care of business against the Farmers on Saturday.
