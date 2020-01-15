GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Falcon 64, Palmer Ridge 61, OT
At Falcon: Billie Fiore scored 29 points with seven 3-pointers to lead the Falcons (9-3, 3-0) on Wednesday to stay undefeated in Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference play.
Fiore hit a step-back 3 to give the Falcons a 58-57 lead late in regulation.
Hannah Burg added 10 points as Falcon outscored Palmer Ridge 11-8 in overtime.
The Bears (7-4, 1-2) have lost two of their last three games.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 72, Air Academy 68
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions (8-4, 2-1) survived a late-game rally to win their second game in three tries in the 5A/4A PPAC game. Air Academy (6-5 ,1-2) fell behind by 19 points in the third quarter before cutting the lead to just four points.
Tim Marshall led the Kadets with 17 points, followed by Thad Dewing's 15.
"Close game but the Scorpions were able to finish it at the end," the Sand Creek athletics Twitter account said.
Vista Ridge 49, Lewis-Palmer 45
At Vista Ridge: The Rangers (8-4, 3-0) earned their third straight win in the PPAC standings, while Vista Ridge (2-9, 0-2) has lost eight consecutive games so far this season.
Cheyenne Mountain 78, Discovery Canyon 66
At Discovery Canyon: According to the Discovery Canyon athletics Twitter account, the Thunder were in control until late in the game and ultimately lost to Cheyenne Mountain (11-0).
The Thunder (5-6, 0-3) were ahead 59-56 before the Indians outscored their opponent 22-7 in the fourth quarter in 5A/4A PPAC action. Discovery Canyon has lost three in a row.
"DCC leads almost the entire game, but CM takes the lead with 2:30 left and is able to run it out," the Thunder said in a Twitter post.
ICE HOCKEY
Doherty 7, Chatfield 0
WRESTLING
Pine Creek 41, Rampart 25
At Rampart: Pine Creek's Ethan Hubbell (132 pounds) and Billy Hudson III (152) each earned a pin in their respective matches as the Eagles benefited from five forfeits to take the dual match.
Mesa Ridge 66, Widefield 9
At Widefield: The Grizzlies dominated in the rivalry matchup, highlighted by victories via pin by Jared Volcic, Arthur Campbell, Kenneth Guinn, Isaiah Brown, Tucker Trevino, Landon Beeson and Solomon Arnds-Volcin.