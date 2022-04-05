Boys’ CROSS COUNTRY
At Denver Athletic Club: The 2022 Colorado Running Hall of Fame Class will feature honorees from 2020, 2021, and 2022.
The CRHOF is comprised of individuals who have achieved and influenced the sport of distance at the highest level. The honorees will be celebrated in person on April 12 at the Denver Athletic Club with The Colfax Marathon as host.
The event will also feature high school awards to spread recognition of outstanding achievement. The Outstanding Colorado High School Distance Award has a large pool of eligibility as all high school runners can win.
The High School Achievement Awards will be available to five seniors. For the first time, the ceremony will also praise a special High School Cross Country team.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 18, Palmer 3
At Palmer: The Eagles continue their hot streak.
Pine Creek improves to 5-2 overall. The Eagles are outscoring opponents 57-48.
Palmer drops to 0-5 and will look to get into the winning column against Rampart and then Dawson School.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Liberty 102, Doherty 72
At Doherty: Ethan Havenar won the 100 breast and 200 individual medley for Liberty. Alex Choi picked up a win in the 500 free. It was the relays that set Liberty apart. Anthony Caldera, Havenar, Choi, and Ayden Cotton took the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
For Doherty, Nicholas White (one-meter), Ronan Watts (50-free and 100-back), Jayden McKay (100 and 200 free) dominated the individual events. Watts, McKay, Richard Hauser, and Luke Flory took the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Seth Shyrock (100-free) and Cody Scifres (100-breast and 200-free) were able to keep the Rams competitive.
Pine Creek 108, Rampart 75
At Pine Creek: The Eagles roll on to their fourth win of the season.
Pine Creek and Rampart went back and forth most of the event. Bryce Porter started the Rams with a win in the one meter. Then, James Schreiber matched with a win in the 50-free.
Schreiber won the 100-back too. Reid Gilbert (100-fly) and Aiden Patterson (500-free) picked up wins for the Eagles too. The Eagles swept the relays.
Cheyenne Mountain 93, Discovery Canyon 90
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks edged out a close one at home.
Cheyenne Mountain only won two events but still managed the victory. Raglan Ward won the 100-back event for the Red-Tailed Hawks. Then, Conner Trinidad, Max Roslin, Xander Taylor, and Ethan Carr won the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The Thunder dominated the individual events. Quintin McCarty won the 50-free and 100-breast. Taylor Wagner won the 100-free and 200-individual medley. Adam Pannell also doubled up on events, winning the 100-fly and 200-free. Aiden Coon won the one-meter and Gavin Sheyda won the 500-free.
Discovery Canyon took the other two relays as well. Wagner, Avery Tresemer, Pannell, and McCarty were the winners of the 200-yard relay. Sheyda joined Wagner, Pannell, and McCarty in the 400-yard freestyle victory.
Air Academy 103, Fountain-Fort Carson 78
BASEBALL
Vista Ridge 11, Pine Creek 10
At Pine Creek: It was a hit parade for both the Wolves and Eagles.
Vista Ridge was led Luke Sigleton’s home run and five RBIs. Chase Kessler had three RBIs on one hit and Ashton Surita had two RBIs. Jace Phillips, Jason Smith, Charlie Marcantel, Zachari Pace, and Owen Glasgow reached on a hit.
Kellen Becker and Sigleton each pitched three innings. Christopher Aaron came in for one inning.
Lewis-Palmer 9, Doherty 3
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers were seeing a beach ball at the plate against the Spartans.
Daulton Johnson went 3-3 on the day with two doubles, three runs, and three RBIs. Max Randis picked up two hits, including a double, and an RBIs. Blake Nelson and Matt Rhoades each went .500. Cooper Ciesielski, Devan Zahl, and Mason Perry picked up hits.
Doherty had six hits as a team. Michael Tapia and Quinn Crook each had a multi-hit game. Dominick Morelli and Nathaniel Trujillo picked up hits as well.
Diego Gonzalez and Trujillo shared mound duties for Doherty. Jensen Nystrom and Rhoades each made a pitching appearance.
Peyton 20, Ellicott 0
Skyview 21, Sierra 1
Cheyenne Mountain 14, Rampart 2
Palmer Ridge 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 10
Fowler 17, Calhan 3
Mesa Ridge 19, Pueblo Centennial 9
Pueblo South 15, Widefield 5
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cherry Creek 13, Cheyenne Mountain 8
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Bruins stole one away from the Red-Tailed Hawks.
Cherry Creek is now 5-1 on the season. The Bruins will take on Arapahoe next game.
Cheyenne Mountain dropped its first game of the season with the loss. The Red-Tailed Hawks are set to face Denver South on the road next.
Lewis-Palmer 14, Highlands Ranch 1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 2, Pueblo South 1
At Mesa Ridge: It took two overtimes, but the Grizzlies prevailed.
Beatriz Jara and Auwea Acfalle scored the two for Mesa Ridge. The Grizzlies move over .500 with a 3-2 record. Mesa Ridge will visit Sand Creek and then Sierra for its next two.
Madison Bussey kept the Colts competitive with a goal. Zedra Medina assisted on the goal. Pueblo South is still looking for its first win of the season. The Colts will have their chance against Pueblo East and then Salida.
Manitou Springs 4, Denver Christian 0
At Denver Christian: The Mustangs dominated on both ends of the field.
Manitou Springs had two players score a pair of goals. Erica Sherwin and Sami Benge-Kulzer scored the goals and each picked up an assist.. Grace McCumber and Madrid Mack assisted.
Colorado Springs Christian School 9, Faith Christian 0
Atlas Prep 9, Mitchell 0
Lamar 2, Fountain Valley 1
Harrison 5, Sierra 0
The Vanguard School 6, Rye 3
Pueblo County 2, Coronado 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Doherty 7, Pine Creek 0