BOYS’ BASKETBALL
At Rampart: J’on St. Clair will step away as coach of the Rams, Rampart announced.
St. Clair celebrated 300 career head coaching wins in the 2021-2022 season.
The Rams struggled this last season. Rampart had an overall record of 4-19 and a league record of 1-11. The Rams were 2-8 at home and 1-9 on the road.
BASEBALL
James Irwin 21, Harrison 7
At Harrison: The Jaguars took control late in the game, scoring five or more runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.
James Irwin was led by Logan Werner’s three hits and three RBIss. Talon Davis picked up three RBIss on one hit.
Daylen Mckinney pitched 5.2 innings and struck out seven. Ryan Cantrell pitched 1.1 innings and struck out three.
Vista Ridge 20, Discovery Canyon 1
At Discovery Canyon: The Wolves put up 10 runs in the second inning and did not stop there.
The Thunder avoided having a combined-perfect game thrown against them with Cooper Babcock's solo home run and Ryan Swint’s walk.
Owen Glasgow, for Vista Ridge, went 4-4 with a home run, double, and six RBIss. Chase Kessler went 3-3, with a home run, and five RBIss. Michael Thompson contributed to the home run category with a solo shot.
Kellen Becker, Luke Sigleton, and TiWun Lattimore dominated on the mound. The three combined for nine strikeouts.
Liberty 15, Fountain-Fort Carson 0 (G1) – Fountain-Fort Carson 6, Liberty 5 (G2)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Lancers and Trojans split the Tuesday night doubleheader.
Liberty had everything going right in the first game. Cody Read pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts. Read also went 1-3 with two RBIss. Von Raffelson recorded two hits and four RBIss.
Game two was vastly different than game one. The Trojans scored five runs in the first three innings. The Lancers chipped away to tie things up in the top of the sixth. Fountain-Fort Carson then walked it off in the bottom of the seventh.
Air Academy 12, Palmer Ridge 6 (G1) – Air Academy 15, Palmer Ridge 11 (G2)
At Air Academy: The ball looked like a beach ball to the Kadets on Tuesday.
Palmer Ridge scored six runs in the first two innings but could not get any more runs on the board for the rest of game one. Austin Rees went 3-4 with three RBIss and Kyle Wade went 1-2 with two RBIss.
James Wright had a day at the plate for Air Academy. In game one, Wright went 2-4 with two home runs and seven RBIss. Cody Sheets pitched five innings and struck out 10 Bears.
Game two was closer but Air Academy still pulled away with a 10-run fourth inning. For Palmer Ridge, Rees had another multi-hit game and two RBIss. Luke Brown went 3-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Tate Gargasz had two hits and two RBIss.
Summit 18, Palmer 0
At Palmer: The Tigers put on a show on the Terrors home field.
Jack Taylor went 1-3 at the plate and knocked in four RBIs. Jax Boyd and Carter Luetkens only got one hit but managed to bring in three runs. KJ Slaugh (1-4, double) had two RBIs while Breckin Pewlow (1-2) and Cassius Bradford each had an RBIs.
Zach Wilms went 3-5 with a triple and a double.
Slaugh pitched three innings, gave up four hits, and struck out five. Perlow pitched one inning and struck out one.
Rampart 18, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Rampart: The Rams got the bats going early as they scored eight in the first inning.
Lewis-Palmer came up with six hits from Matt Rhoades (2-2, one RBIs), Caleb Pepper, Blake Nelson, Cooper Ciesielski, and Mason Perry.
Roman Valdez, for Rampart, went 2-4 with a home run, double, and three RBIs. Josiah Mehl (3-3), Quinten Lyons (1-2), and Riggs Riker (1-3) all had two RBIs. Haydn Benoi (3-3)t and Josh White (2-2) each had an RBIs and refused to get out.
Benoit pitched four innings and struck out seven.
Pine Creek 7, Doherty 2
At Doherty: The Eagles shut the Spartans down after allowing two first-inning runs.
Pine Creek had five total RBIs in the win. Aiden Wilson and Quinn Maher each had two while Boston Kellner had one. Kellner had three of Pine Creek’s nine hits. Aiden Wilson, CJ Reid, Quinn Maher, Joey Taylor, Tyler Genrich, and Joseph O’Malley had a hit.
Maher struck out seven in six innings. The senior pitcher only allowed three hits, two runs, and two walks. Landon Davidson closed things out with three strikeouts and one walk.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Lewis-Palmer 20, Palmer 0
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers dominated on both ends with a 20-point shutout win.
Lewis-Palmer is now 1-1 on the season. The Rangers have scored 27 goals and allowed 17 in two games.
Palmer has yet to win a game this season, dropping to 0-3. In the three-game losing streak, the Terrors have scored eight goals and allowed 54.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 10, Mitchell 0
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies could not be stopped as they scored eight first-half goals.
Auwea Acfalle scored a hat trick and had an assist. Nevarh Frazier, Jamie Williams, and Annie Roberds scored two goals. Beatriz Jara scored one goal.
With the win, Mesa Ridge is now 1-2 on the season.
Falcon 2, Woodland Park 1
At Falcon: The Panthers tied things up in the second half but were unable to pick up the win.
Sophomore Hailey Witt scored the lone goal for Woodland Park. Morgan Berry and Esther Rohman picked up the assist on the goal.
Isabella Slocum allowed two goals and picked up five saves.
Vanguard 4, Sand Creek 2
Atlas Prep 9, Ellicott 0
Rampart 4, Lewis-Palmer 0
Coronado 1, Elizabeth 0
Jefferson Academy 2, Manitou Springs 0
Palmer Ridge 6, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Evergreen 6, Air Academy 1
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cheyenne Mountain 118, Pine Creek 58
Pueblo County 121, Pueblo Central 57
Pueblo County 113, Fountain-Fort Carson 67
Fountain-Fort Carson 100, Pueblo Central 82
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Harrison 5, Sierra 0
At Sierra: The Panthers completed a clean sweep against the Stallions.
Mikaya Toney (6-1,6-0), Jillian Carter (6-2,6-0), and Taylor Levy (6-0, 6-0) won in singles.
Katie Garcia and Brytani Jacquez won 6-1 and 6-1 in their sets. The other doubles match went three sets (4-6, 6-3, and 10-8).
Lewis-Palmer 4, Air Academy 3
Vanguard 4, Sand Creek 3
Discovery Canyon 4, Pine Creek 3
Pueblo Central 6, Widefield 1