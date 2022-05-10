GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek 4, Denver South 0
At District 20 Stadium: Fourth-seeded Pine Creek powered into the second round of the 5A state tournament with a win over No. 30 Denver South.
The Eagles (15-1) will face No. 14 Arapahoe (11-4-1) on Friday.
2-0 @PineCreekHS vs.Denver South pic.twitter.com/mKNfDjoc50— Pine Creek Athletics (@WeArePineCreek) May 11, 2022
Mountain Vista 2, Rampart 0
At Mountain Vista: No. Mountain Vista knocked No. 21 Rampart out of the tournament.
The Rams finish the season 10-5-1.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 20, Rampart 1
At CCSD Legacy Stadium: Rampart, seeded 23rd, was bounced in the first round of the 4A state tournament by No. 10 Cherokee Trail.
Rampart was the lone team from the Pikes Peak region in the 4A field. Air Academy (No. 7), Palmer Ridge (No. 12) and Pine Creek (No. 16) are in the 5A bracket, which opens play on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
TCA 11, Elizabeth 1
At TCA: The Classical Academy scored six runs in the first, then used a four-run fourth inning put away Elizabeth in a five-inning run-rule victory.
The Titans drew 11 walks and collected six hits, including a triple from Michael Hamilton and doubles from Josh Dunn and Vinny Miller.
Dunn was the winner on the mound, pitching all five innings and striking out 11.
Falcon 23, Sierra 0
At Falcon: Ethan Carter homered and drove in four, Zach Howe went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Falcon rolled past Sierra in a game that ended in a two-inning run rule.
The win keeps the Falcons (16-5, 8-1 4A/3A Colorado Springs Metro) in a tie atop the league with TCA (17-4, 8-1). If both teams win their lone remaining league games (Falcon vs. Sierra on Thursday and TCA vs. Elizabeth on Thursday) they would share the league crown as the Titans and Falcons split a pair last weekend.
Canon City 5, Coronado 0
At Canon City: Underclassmen provided six of Canon City’s six hits in a shutout victory over Coronado (11-11, 7-2 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro South).
Freshman Tanner Leonard went 1-for-2 with a walk and a pair of runs scored, sophomore Gabe Renn went 2-for-3 and sophomore Timmy Connor went two-for-2 for the Tigers (13-6, 8-0) in the victory that clinched the league title.
Vista Ridge 14, Doherty 2
At Doherty: Vista Ridge had two or more RBIs from four players and pounded out 19 hits in a victory
Charlie Marcantel went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three doubles, Luke Sigleton had three hits, drew a walk and knocked in three. Sigleton also pitched four innings, striking out eight. Owen Glasgow had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs and Zachary Pace scored three runs, had three hits and knocked in two for the Wolves (19-3, 17-2 4A Pikes Peak).
Doherty drops to 4-18, 3-16.
Cheyenne Mountain 14, Palmer Ridge 4
At Palmer Ridge: Jace Eslinger homered and drove in five runs for Cheyenne Mountain, which scored eight times in the fourth inning and won in a five-inning run-rule.
Mason Aaron and Eslinger each had three hits for the Red-Tailed Hawks (16-6, 14-5 4A Pikes Peak), who clinched second place in the league.
Palmer Ridge drops to 10-12, 7-12.
Pine Creek 6, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek senior starting pitcher Quinn Maher struck out 10 and walked just one over five innings, setting the tone for an Eagles (12-9, 12-7 4A Pike Peak) victory over Fountain-Fort Carson (7-15, 4-15).
Joseph O’Malley reached safely in all four plate appearances, collecting three singles and a walk for Pine Creek.
Air Academy 20, Lewis-Palmer 12
At Lewis-Palmer: Air Academy spread out its offense, scoring at least two runs in six of seven innings – including a six-spot in the sixth to gain separation.
The Kadets (14-8, 12-7 4A Pikes Peak) had 14 hits and drew seven walks.
Blake Nelson had three doubles and three RBIs for Lewis-Palmer (13-9, 11-8).
Rampart 11, Liberty 9
At Liberty: Josh White and Samuel Culp each homered twice as Rampart won a wild one.
The Rams scored six in the sixth inning to move in front and then tallied three more in the seventh to open an 11-5 lead before Liberty made things interesting with four in the bottom of the seventh.
Benjamin Carrington also homered for the Rams (8-14, 8-11 4A Pikes Peak), adding a double and a walk and driving in a pair.
Seth Klenow went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for Liberty (7-13, 5-12).
Palmer 10, Woodland Park 4
At Palmer: Robert Chandler drove in three runs and Zach Comer had three hits and tossed a complete game as Palmer (3-17, 1-8 4A/5A Metro) topped Woodland Park (1-14, 0-7)
Peyton 12, Trinidad 2
At Peyton: Evan Neumaier and Bryce Gregg each doubled and drove in three for Peyton, which scored six in the third and scored three times in the sixth to end the game in a run-rule.
Neumaier also earned the victory on the mound, pitching five innings without allowing an earned run.
Peyton (21-1, 5-0 2A/1A Black Forest) has won 18 in a row and has outscored opponents 325-36.
Dolores Huerta Prep 12, James Irwin 8
At James Irwin: Sophomore Logan Werner homered for the first time in his career, but James Irwin couldn’t quite overcome an 8-2 deficit in the loss.
The Jaguars (3-14, 0-8 3A/2A Tri-Peaks) nearly closed the deficit, pulling to within 8-6 at one point.