BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pikes Peak Christian 75, Miami-Yoder 46
At Pikes Peak Christian: The Eagles held the Buffaloes to six points in the fourth quarter to secure their first-round victory.
Pikes Peak (13-5) will now play the winner of Simla (12-7) and Kiowa (4-15) in the second round.
Calhan 59, Colorado Springs School 38
At Calhan: The Bulldogs routed the Kodiaks by holding them under 10 points in the second and fourth quarters.
Calhan (7-13) will now play the winner of Thomas MacLaren School (17-2) and Atlas Preparatory School (3-15) in the second round on Friday.
Evangelical Christian 68, Cripple Creek-Victor 19
At Evangelical Christian: The Eagles held the Pioneers under 10 points or below in every quarter on their way to the second round.
Evangelical Christian (19-1) will move on to the second round to face the winner of Hanover (14-3) and Elbert (9-8) in the second round on Friday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 54, Longmont 33
At Palmer Ridge: The higher seeded Bears moved through the first round of playoffs with ease.
Senior Rylie McMullen led Palmer Ridge with 15 points. Mia Womach (nine points), Natali Volk (eight points), and Katie Valdois (six points) were crucial scorers too.
Palmer Ridge (15-9) will play the 12 seed Thompson Valley (19-4) on Friday.
Legend 62, Palmer 52
At Legend: The Titans held the Terrors to nine points in the second quarter to pave the way to victory.
Legend (15-8) will now move on to the second round against Columbine (15-7). Columbine had a first-round bye.
Tyler Meguire, the Gazette
Lewis-Palmer 58, Eagle Valley 43
Summit 53, Mitchell 40
Lakewood 63, Liberty 60
Thomas Jefferson 44, Falcon 31
Coronado 45, Pueblo South 44
Mesa Ridge 61, Standley Lake 42
Centaurus 45, Elizabeth 19
The Vanguard School 57, Salida 24
Lamar 64, Ellicott 46
St. Mary’s 54, Manitou Springs 45