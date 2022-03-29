GIRLS’ GOLF
The Classical Academy Tournament at Cherokee Ridge COS
At Cherokee Ridge: Sarah Bentley shines in The Classical Academy Tournament.
The Mesa Ridge senior won the TCA Invite by shooting 12-over-par 86.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Lewis-Palmer 107, Rampart 76
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers took down the Rams to remain undefeated.
Lewis-Palmer won seven of the twelve events. For the nine relay events, Ryan Miller (one-meter), Jackson Keating (100 free), Keoni Li (100 breast), Elijah Patterson (100 back), Austin Toland (200 individual medley), and Ryan Sjobeck (500 free) came out on top. The Rangers also won the 200 medley relay.
Rampart won the 200 free and 400 free relays. Alec Kutsner came in first in the 50 free. Seth Shyrock won two events, 100 fly and 200 free, for the Rams.
Doherty 106, Palmer 64
At Palmer: The Spartans won ten out of twelve events against the Terrors.
Nicholas White won the one meter and Jayden McKay followed with a win in the 50 free event. For the 100’s, McKay (back) and Lucas Flory (breast) came out on top. Ronan Watts picked up wins in the 200 and 500 free. Vincent Tomberlin won the 200 individual medley.
Doherty’s relay teams won the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free.
Isaac Collins (100 free) and Rivers Rampe (100 fly) won the two events for Palmer.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cañon City 5, Pueblo South 2
At Cañon City: The Tigers added two insurance goals in the second half to put things away.
Korenn Gerl and Aaliyah Guidry each scored a pair of goals for Cañon City. Zoe Kies also scored a goal. Danaye Walters and Gerl had the only two assists for the Tigers.
Madi Reardon was the only player to score for the Colts. Chloe Keck and Madison Bussey each had an assist.
Sydney Rowe kept the Tigers lead safe with five saves.
Rampart 1, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: The Rams and Kadets went to two overtimes but neither could prevail.
Lauren Attias scored the lone goal for Air Academy. Layla Pappas assisted on the goal. Emily Rodriguez only allowed one goal in 100 minutes as the goaltender. Air Academy moves to 1-1-1 on the season.
Rampart is now 1-0-1. The Rams allowed their first goal of the season against the Kadets. Rampart is now outscoring opponents five to one.
Manitou Springs 11, Thomas MacLaren 1
Widefield 2, Sierra 0
Smoky Hill 10, Palmer 0
Harrison 1, Gateway 0
Coronado 10, Mitchell 0
Pueblo West 10, St. Mary’s 0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Erie 9, Air Academy 8
At Air Academy: One had to give as two undefeated teams clash.
Erie remains undefeated, outscoring opponents 30-25. The Tigers will host Dawson School on Thursday.
Air Academy drops its first game and is still outscoring opponents 61-23. The Kadets will look to get back in the winning column against Steamboat Springs on Saturday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Golden 11, Cheyenne Mountain 4
At Golden: The Demons locked up on defense against the Red-Tailed Hawks.
Golden remains undefeated so far, outscoring opponents 31-6. In its next three, Golden will visit Ralston Valley, host Denver East, and visit Chatfield.
The Red-Tailed Hawks are now 1-1 and are narrowly being outscored by opponents 21-18. Cheyenne Mountain has will travel to Liberty and Ralston Valley before returning home against Holy Family.
Cherry Creek 18 Pine Creek 2
BASEBALL
Florence 16, James Irwin 1
The Classical Academy 15, St. Mary’s 5
Peyton 17, Evangelical Christian 0