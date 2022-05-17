GIRLS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 3, The Classical Academy 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Grizzlies shut the Titans down as they move on.
Palmer Ridge could do no wrong against TCA. Katie Wotta scored two goals to pave the way. Makenna Enga was involved in all scoring, picking up a goal and two assists. Kendra Schlacter was a wall in front of the net, not allowing anything through.
Palmer Ridge will advance to the semifinals against their biggest challenge yet, number one Windsor.
TCA will finish the season 11-5-1 overall and 5-0 in league. The Titans outscored opponents 52-12. TCA made an impressive playoff run, taking down number 21 Discovery Canyon and number five Centaurus.
Windsor 2, Air Academy 1
At Windsor: No. 1 Windsor played No. 24 Air Academy close.
Air Academy will finish the season 9-7-2 overall and 5-4-1 in league. The Kadets scored 42 goals and let 31 in this season. Air Academy upset number nine Mead 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Wizards are coming off a commanding 3-0 win against No. 17 Grand Junction Central Warriors.
Windsor is 16-2 and has outscored opponents 68-11.
Kent Denver 10, Manitou Springs 0
At Kent Denver: The deep playoff run comes to an end for the Mustangs.
No. 8 Manitou Springs concludes the season 13-4-1 overall and 5-1 in league. The Mustangs outscored opponents 102-20.
Manitou Springs shutout No. 25 St. Mary’s Academy 7-0 in the first round. The eighth seed followed up the blowout with a 6-0 win against number nine Aspen.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 18, Green Mountain 7
At Air Academy: The Kadets keep it rolling to the semis.
No. 4 Air Academy took down No. 5 Green Mountain to advance to the semi-finals for the first time since 2016.
Grant Rodney took control early, securing a first-quarter hat trick. Rodney put the ball in the net 11 times in the win.
Air Academy will have to bring the same fire as it faces number one Denver South on Saturday. The Ravens are 16-1 on the season, outscoring their opponents 260-74.
Cheyenne Mountain 16, Aspen 3
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-tailed Hawks put on a defensive clinic in the quarterfinals.
No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain looked like a top seed on its way through No. 11 Aspen.
Kasey Freeman led the way with seven goals and an assist. Hank Walsh, Kevin Papa, Wyatt Furda, and Will Weinstein all had two goals. Papa also had four assists and Weinstein had three.
Cheyenne Mountain will prepare for number two Erie. The Tigers are 14-3 and have scored 189 goals so far this season. Erie has won both playoff games by five or more.
BASEBALL
Fort Collins 5, Falcon 4
At Falcon: The Lambkins grabbed the lead in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Falcon fell 3-2 by the fourth inning. A quick run in the fifth and two in the sixth turned the table on Fort Collins. The Falcons, however, were unable to match the seventh inning Lambkins run.
Falcon made it close, thanks to RBI from Zach Howe, Sebastian Meza, Jaxon Schleper, and Isaiah Sadorus.
Ethan Carter, Mason Hamlin, and Howe each had a multi-hit game.
Falcon will finish the regular season 17-6 overall and 9-1 in league, outscoring opponents 267-91.