BASEBALL
Air Academy 6, Pine Creek 5
At Air Academy: The Kadets walked it off against the Eagles.
Air Academy went into the bottom of the seventh down 5-3. The Kadets tied it up and both teams went scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings. Finally, in the bottom of the tenth, the Kadets got on the board to finish things out.
Frank Flores stood out for the Kadets, going 3-5 with a walk and RBI. Matt Hansen and Nolan Hollis had two hits and RBI. Cody Sheets had the other RBI for the Kadets.
Discovery Canyon 2, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Thunder only needed two runs to win courtesy of a stellar pitching performance.
Jonah Johnson threw a 13-strikeout complete game. Johnson threw 102 pitches with 77 strikes. Discovery scored once in the second from a Cooper Babcock RBI double. Then, Chase Ambuehl drove in Nick Marburger to go up 2-1.
Anibal Rivera started the Trojan's fourth inning with a single. Antonio Martinez then brought home Rivera with a double.
St. Mary’s 8, Manitou Springs 6
Ellicott 10, Florence 0
Coronado 15, Woodland Park 5
Cañon City 6, Mesa Ridge 0
Lewis-Palmer 19, Palmer Ridge 9
Vista Ridge 10, Rampart 2
Colorado Springs Christian School 9, Rocky Ford 5
Liberty 5, Cheyenne Mountain 0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Woodland Park 2, Lamar 0
At Lamar: The Panthers scored two goals in the second half to overcome the Savages.
Woodland Park is now 13-2 overall and 5-1 in league play while outscoring opponents 92-13. Lamar is 13-1 overall and 4-0 in league. The Savages have only allowed eight goals while scoring 57.
Colorado Springs Christian School 2, Manitou Springs 1
At Colorado Springs Christian: The Lions scored their second goal at the right time.
Colorado Springs Christian School remains undefeated in league play (6-0). The Lions are outscoring opponents 78-13. On the other side, Manitou Springs dropped its first league game (5-1). The Mustangs are outscoring opponents 89-10.
Palmer Ridge 2, Rampart 0
At Rampart: Two first-half goals allowed Palmer Ridge to park the bus in the second half.
Katie Wotta scored the two goals for the Bears. Madison Inscoe and Finley Lloyd each had an assist.
Kendra Schlacter was flawless in the net, picking up seven saves.
Ponderosa 9, Vista Ridge 2
Atlas Prep 3, St. Mary’s 2
Harrison 3, Mesa Ridge 1
Fountain Valley 8, Addenbrooke Classical Academy 0
Thomas MacLaren 3, James Irwin 1
Falcon 10, Mitchell 0
Canon City 6, Widefield 0
The Classical Academy 10, Sierra 0
Sand Creek 4, Elizabeth 3
GIRLS’ GOLF
Discovery Canyon Invitational
At Flying Horse Golf Club: The Thunder keep storming.
Discovery Canyon topped its own invitational with an overall score of 231. Cheyenne Mountain placed second, shooting 267. Rampart (276), Doherty (310), and Lewis-Palmer (313) made up the top five.
Emily Cheng finished at the top of the leaderboard for Discovery Canyon, shooting 70. Another Thunder representative, Lauren Jaworowski placed second with a score of 75.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Ava Schroeder finished third (78) and Rampart’s Jenna Bistline came in fourth (82). To round out the top five, Mena-Song-Lew shot an 86.
Tri-Peaks League Round 2
At La Junta Golf Course: The Spartans took over in round two.
Salida, shooting a 293, came in first by a large margine. Manitou Springs placed second, scoring 318. La Junta finished in the top three on its home course with a score of 323.
Kyndra Johnson showed out, shooting 79. Morgan McReynolds finished at 86. Tyler Parratt and Kaelin Martellaro tied at 96. Madison Sharon was right there with Parratt and Martellaro, scoring a 98.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 15, Chaparral 11
At Air Academy: The Kadets edged out a narrow home win.
Grace Lichtenberger led the scoring for Air Academy with four goals. Chloe Currier and Marguerite Schipfer had hat tricks for Air Academy. Madison Chidester was all over the place with two goals and four assists. Emma Martin (2) and Alexandra Collins scored too.
Claudia Lacey kept Chaparral in the game with four goals and an assist. Emma Adams had a hat trick and four assists. Callie Lewis scored two and Payton Dodge also had a goal.
ThunderRidge 19, Cheyenne Mountain 6
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ponderosa 19, Vanguard 0
Cheyenne Mountain 17, Jefferson Academy 5