GIRLS’ GOLF
Pine Creek Invitational
At Pine Creek Golf Course: Discovery Canyon continued its roll on the links Tuesday with a 33-stroke win in the Pine Creek Invite.
Cheyenne Mountain finished second, with Rampart and host-Pine Creek in third and fourth, respectively.
As she has in every event this year, Thunder junior Emily Cheng led the field. She shot a 3-under-69 to win the event by seven strokes over second-place, Red-Tailed Hawks' junior Ava Schroeder. It's the second event this year in which Cheng represented the only participant to finish below par.
Cheng's teammate, junior Anna Mettler finished tied for third with Rampart senior Madison Brown. Liberty junior Chloe Haakenson finished three strokes behind the pair in fifth.
Liberty (sixth), Air Academy (seventh), Mesa Ridge (eighth), Palmer Ridge (ninth) and Lewis-Palmer (10th) rounded out the area's top finishing teams.
BASEBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 16, Doherty 5
At Fountain-Fort Carson: After winning their own Invitational over the weekend, the Trojans started a new week with a bang.
Junior Antonio Martinez hit a grand slam to clinch the mercy-rule win and increase his runs driven in to six on his three-hit day. Senior Andrew Bailey tossed 4⅓ innings and allowed five earned runs with three strikeouts before being relieved by sophomore Zack Sanders who finished out the inning without allowing another run.
Discovery Canyon 4, Rampart 1
At Discovery Canyon: Senior Nick Marburger led the Thunder with two hits as senior Jonah Johnson added to his lockdown résumé this year.
He tossed a complete-game shutout — at least, earned runs — and racked up nine strikeouts without issuing a walk. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer four times this year, though his outing against Pine Creek was cut short in the first frame.
Air Academy 12, Vista Ridge 7
At Vista Ridge: Kadet senior Jake Palomo had a team-high three hits, and three other Air Academy hitters racked up multiple knocks Tuesday.
Sophomore Evan Lawrentz hit the team's lone home run as part of his four runs driven in to help the Kadets to a crucial league win over the PPAC's now-second-place Vista Ridge.
Just three games separate Cheyenne Mountain and fourth-place, Pine Creek, atop the league.
Coronado 17, Palmer 6
Mesa Ridge 16, Woodland Park 2
The Classical Academy 24, James Irwin 0
Palmer Ridge 12, Liberty 11
Pine Creek 11, Cheyenne Mountain 6
Canon City 6, Widefield 1
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 17, Dawson 7
Littleton 10, Palmer 6
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Castle View 18, Cheyenne Mountain 6
Air Academy 10, Palmer Ridge 3
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coronado 3, Mesa Ridge 2
Woodland Park 11, Widefield 1
Colorado Springs Christian School 7, Atlas Prep 0
Fountain Valley 5, Ellicott 0
Manitou Springs 5, Vanguard 0
Discovery Canyon 1, Air Academy 0
Canon City 9, Palmer 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Air Academy 171, Doherty 101
At Rampart: The Kadets used a team effort to sweep relays against the Spartans and take home a win.
Ryder Creal also won the one-meter diving ahead of Doherty's Nick White to push Air Academy ahead. Doherty's Ronan Watts won both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke to inch it closer.
Pine Creek 120, Palmer 56
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Pine Creek 4, Lewis-Palmer 3
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0