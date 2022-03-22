BASEBALL
Shadow Ridge 8, Manitou Springs 1
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs escaped the Colorado cold but could not get the bats hot in Arizona.
The Mustangs put up their only run in the second inning. Jake Thomson went 1-3 and scored Tyler Maloney. Andrew Rhodes (triple), Ethan Boren, Nathan Gentzel, and Thomson each had a hit.
Hayden Martinez, Gentzel, and Rhodes were on the mound for Manitou Springs.
Piedra Vista 7, Doherty 0
At Piedra Vista: The Panthers capitalized on four Spartan errors to bring home seven.
Doherty falls to 1-3 overall and is 1-2 in league play. The Spartans have scored 12 runs in four games this season. Doherty will play a to-be-determined team next, followed by two games against Palmer Ridge.
Lewis-Palmer 11, Canon City 0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Colorado Academy 18, Coronado (CA) 3
At Coronado: The Islanders were outmatched on both ends against the Mustangs.
Colorado Academy improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in league. The Mustangs are outscoring opponents 45-15. The Mustangs will have four straight road games – Cathedral Catholic, Regis Jesuit, Mullen, and Heritage – before returning home.
Coronado (CA) falls to 0-2 overall. The Islanders have scored nine goals and have let up 28 so far this season.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Liberty Common 11, Mitchell 0