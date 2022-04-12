GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Palmer Ridge 16, Palmer 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears defended home field behind three hat tricks.
Lily Ragsdale (one assist), Laine Satterlee and Natalie Jansky (one assist) each scored three goals. Molly Suding and Lili Klapp had multi-goal games.
Georgia Smith, Amara Langstafg and Allia Strycker contributed to the high-scoring game with a goal.
Goalie Heather Hawkins did not let anything through with three saves.
Cheyenne Mountain 16, Rampart 4
BASEBALL
Coronado 7, Widefield 3
At Widefield: The Cougars scored four in the sixth inning to break away from the Gladiators.
Coronado picks up its third win on the season. The Cougars have plated 51 runs so far.
Zach Ronspriez brought home the lone RBI for Widefield. Jakob Williams, Paul Mitchell, Joseph Swenson and Ben Prantl each had a hit.
Ronspiez, Justin Becker and Gabe Segura shared mound duties for Widefield.
Cheyenne Mountain 16, Doherty 11
At Cheyenne Mountain: The bats were hot for the Red-Tailed Hawks and Spartans.
Cheyenne Mountain and Doherty did the bulk of the scoring in the second and third inning. The Red-tailed Hawks followed their five-run first inning with an 11 run second. After scoring nine runs, Denton Damgaard capped the inning with a two-run shot. Out of the 15 RBIs, Ben Meyers and Damgaard produced four each. Other players to drive runners home were Hays Chaney (three), Seth Gustafson (two) and Mason Aaron (one).
The Spartans, in the top of the third, scored nine runs. Doherty reached base with four hit by pitches, two walks and one error. The Spartans capitalized on the free passes with RBI doubles from Garret Weaver, Diego Gonzalez and Travis Box. Ahron Enriquez, Brett Boone, Diego Gonzales and Michael Tapia also picked up an RBI.
Jake Corsi and Quinn Cook pitched for the Spartans. On the other side of the bump, Hays Chaney, Ben Myers and Connor Frickey tossed for the Red-Tailed Hawks.
Elizabeth 15, Sand Creek 0
Mesa Ridge 18, Palmer 0
Falcon 25, Mitchell 0
Air Academy 15, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Cãnon City 23, Woodland Park 13
Vista Ridge 14, Lewis-Palmer 7
The Classical Academy 25, Sierra 0
Discovery Canyon 13, Palmer Ridge 5
Pine Creek 14, Liberty 8
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 6, Thomas MacLaren 2
At Thomas MacLaren School: The Danes only needed three scorers for six goals.
Annie Wrubel was everywhere, scoring a hat trick and picking up two assists. Isabel Garza had two goals. Natalie Hasse reached the back of the net with a goal and an assist.
Lily Christofferson was between the posts for Fountain Valley. Christofferson allowed two to get past but saved six.
Buena Vista 4, Ellicott 0
Woodland Park 7, Pueblo East 0
Air Academy 9, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Doherty 0
Pine Creek 10, Liberty 0
Lewis-Palmer 3, Vista Ridge 2