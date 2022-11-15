FOOTBALL
Cherry Creek 42, Fountain-Fort Carson 6
At Cherry Creek: The Trojans came in with momentum, and held Cherry Creek scoreless in the first quarter, but the dam opened in the next two frames.
The Bruins scored a combined 35 points in the second and third quarter to Fountain-Fort Carson's six points in the same span. Senior Tavian Tuli threw 14 times, completing seven for 65 yards. He was contained in the run game after back-to-back big weeks with just 12 carries for a yard and a touchdown.
Palmer Ridge 44, Skyline 7
At Palmer Ridge: Junior Derek Hester overcame an interception with 113 passing yards and another 71 rushing to go with his two touchdowns on the ground.
He was part of a Palmer Ridge run game that racked up 339 yards, thanks in large part to senior "Gator" Robinson's 136 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Gabe Klein and senior Orlando Aranda added a touchdown apiece.
VOLLEYBALL
Valor Christian 3, Rampart 1
At Denver Coliseum: Rampart won its first set over the state's top team and eventual 5A champion, but couldn't carry over the momentum in following sets.
Junior Izzy Starck and senior Avah Armour racked up 13 and 14 kills, respectively, to lead the Rams. Valor seniors Erin McNair and Skyla Morgan led the Eagles with 11 apiece.
The loss made it back-to-back years with the Rams being sent home by Valor Christian, both in four sets.
Thompson Valley 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Denver Coliseum: Lewis-Palmer nearly extended the first set in extra points before falling behind early in the next two to 4A's eventual state champion.
Freshman Madi Crowe led the Rangers with nine kills, and junior Kiley Gennerman pitched in another five. Neither were able to counter Thompson Valley sophomore Tatum Sharp who amassed a match-high 16 kills.
Meeker 3, St. Mary's 1
At Denver Coliseum: St. Mary's senior Hannah Studer gave her all, racking up a match-high 19 kills, but it wasn't enough for the Pirates to down Meeker.
Meeker senior Emma Luce downed 23 kills of her own to counter Studer and push the Cowboys to wins in the final three sets after St. Mary's captured the opening frame.
Pirates' senior Hannah Turpin was responsible for 11 kills, and fellow senior Sarah Fowler had nine thanks to senior setter Peyton Priddy's 45 assists.