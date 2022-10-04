FOOTBALL
Air Academy 42, Cheyenne Mountain 39
At Cheyenne Mountain: Senior Sam Beers had his way once again for the Kadets with 346 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Fellow senior quarterback Braden Dougherty tossed another three touchdowns.
Air Academy held a 35-6 lead at halftime, but Red-Tailed Hawks' senior Zach Johnson did his best to bring the team back with 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Banning Lewis Academy 43, Peyton 0
At Banning Lewis Academy: The Stallions rode a rushing game to a rout, overcoming last year's loss to the Panthers.
They combined for 508 rushing yards and five touchdowns while holding the Panthers to just 49 total yards. Sophomore Chase Riehle and junior Joseph Bjegovich combined for 356 of the team's rushing total.
BOYS' SOCCER
Liberty 9, Vista Ridge 3
At Vista Ridge: Lancer junior Caden Hickox had his way again against an opposing defense to the tune of four goals against the Wolves. Helping his success was senior Gavin Scruggs who had three assists and a goal himself.
SOFTBALL
Mesa Ridge 16, Widefield 6
At Widefield: Mesa Ridge senior Cheyenne Walker went 4 for 5 against the Gladiators and had two doubles and a home run to push the Grizzlies ahead.
A six-run seventh inning capped off a three-inning stretch that saw the Grizzlies outscore the hosts 11-2.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, St. Mary's 1
At James Irwin: James Irwin junior Gabby Liles and St. Mary's senior Hannah Studer had a swing-off Thursday.
Liles' 18 kills just outpaced Studer's 16 to propel the Jaguars ahead in every set except the third. Fellow junior Jayla Higgs added another 14 kills for the hosts.