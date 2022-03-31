GIRLS’ GOLF
Cheyenne Mountain Invitational
At Country Club of Colorado: Discovery Canyon tops the leaderboard through round one of the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational.
The Thunder lead the way, shooting an overall of 238. Erie, coming in at second on the leaderboard, has an overall score of 255. The top two have a gap between positions three and four. Cheyenne Mountain is shooting a 268 and Rampart 271.
Pine Creek ranks in at five with an overall score of 286. The scores become closer from positions 6-10.
Sixth-place Rock Canyon finished with a 305. Resurrection Christian is close with a 309.
Salida finished round one in the eight spot, scoring 319. Cheyenne Mountain 2 scored a 320. Rounding out the tenth spot is Mountain Vista at 326.
Liberty (328), Coronado (333), Palmer Ridge (335), Mesa Ridge (340), and Lewis-Palmer (356) make up 11-15.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
St. Mary’s 2, Elizabeth 1
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates found the back of the net in the second half to close it out.
Kylie Borg and Arianna Gold were the heroes for St. Mary’s with their goals. Leah Flanigan and Bailey Darneal each picked up an assist.
Lewis-Palmer 2, Doherty 0
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers rallied behind a goaltender shutout.
Rylee Cudney refused to let anything pass. The junior goalie collected five saves in the shutout.
Katherine Kleinsmith and Addisyn Sopczak did the offensive work, each scoring a goal. Allison Buckley and Kelsea Hall picked up assists.
Lutheran 6, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
Rampart 5, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Vanguard 3, James Irwin 2
The Classical Academy 3, Cañon City 0
Discovery Canyon 3, Lancers 1
Air Academy 9, Sand Creek 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Lewis-Palmer 93, Cheyenne Mountain 92
At Cheyenne Mountain: As advertised, the Rangers and Red-Tailed Hawks put on a show in the water.
Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain went back and forth all night. Ryan Miller took the 1-meter for the Rangers. Raglan Ward matched with a win in the 50 free. Austin Toland put Lewis-Palmer back on top in the 100 free.
Ethan Carr (100 fly) and Xander Taylor (100 back) brought home back-to-back wins for Cheyenne Mountain. Eli Hobson, of the Rangers, won the 100 breast. Taylor was back with a win in the 200 free. Eli Hobson (200 individual medley) and Keoni Li (500 free) won two in a row for Lewis-Palmer.
The Rangers won two of three relays. First, the 200-yard medley composed of Li, Hobson, Ryan Sjobeck and Austin Toland. Li, Toland, Sjobeck and Hobson were back for the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Carr, Neven Kereshi, Davis McKellop and Raglan Ward won the 200-yard freestyle for Cheyenne Mountain.
Fountain-Fort Carson 91, Palmer 74
At Palmer: The Trojans refused to give in to the terror.
Fountain-Fort Carson started off with a 200-yard medley relay win with Charlie Rawlings, Caiden Cox, Garret Gabor and Blake Hunter. Cox also won the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breast. Rawlings (50-yard free), Anthon Sandoval, and Gabor (100-yard fly) also won their individual events. Blake Hunter, Cox, Joseph Heath IV and Gabor won the 200-yard free relay.
Rivers Rampe, Ben Kyzer, Charlie Stevens and Maddoch Mozee won the 400-yard relay for Palmer. Mozee (200-yard and 500-yard free), Isaac Collins (100-yard free), and Rampe (100-yard back) collected wins.
BASEBALL
The Classical Academy 8, Widefield 1
At Widefield: The Titans bested the Gladiators in Thursday’s non-conference game.
The Classical Academy put up 10 hits and eight RBI. Josh Dunn picked up two hits and two RBI. David St. Marie, Tyler Bonaquista, Zac Hale, and Nathan Ward had RBI singles. Ryan Heiser and Bryce Patrick had an RBI. Vinny Miller and and Levi Johnson also collected hits.
Levi Johnson and Sam Decoste shared the mound for the Titans.
Joseph Swenson had two of Widefield’s five hits. Nicholas Towell, Ben Trantl, and Kolton Dombrowski had the others.
Vista Ridge 10, Liberty 7
At Vista Ridge: The Wolves got the bats going in the fourth inning and never looked back.
Vista Ridge went into the fourth down 7-3 but chipped away inning by inning.
While Liberty was unable to put runs across the board in the final four frames, it still had a solid day at the plate. The Lancers racked up 11 hits from Michael Naftanel, Seth Klenow (two RBI), Van Raffelson (double), Cody Read, and Justin Downs. Zach Cody and Jonah Perry had two hits and two RBI. Kyle Neefe had a multihit game too.
Justin Downs and Nick Bennett took the mound for Liberty.
Limon 10, Peyton 6
At Limon: The Badgers scored in every inning but the third to protect their lead.
The Panthers made a run at a comeback with a three-run seventh inning. Evan Neumaier hit a three-run bomb for Peyton. Toby Redmond tallied three hits. Luke Turner had a multihit game and brought a runner home. CJ and AJ Lashley singled.
Bryce Gregg (double) and Chance Claman each had a hit and an RBI. Neumaier, CJ Lashley, and AJ Lashley made a pitching appearance.
Palmer Ridge 12, Doherty 11 (G1)
At Doherty: The Bears and Spartans put on an offensive show on Thursday.
Palmer Ridge put together 14 hits and 11 RBI. Donovan Theurer and Johnathon Bronson had multihit games and combined for seven RBI. Tate Gargasz knocked a triple and two RBI. Kyle Wade, Jonah Ward, Austin Rees, Nolan Phillips, Cade Clary, and Mason Nunn also picked up hits.
Doherty had 10 hits and eight RBI, Dominick Morelli notched four RBI on one hit. Ahron Enriques, Michael Tapia and Travis Box (two RBI) racked up multiple hits. Brett Boone, Garret Weaver, and Jake Corsi singled.
Kyle Wade, Chet Robinson and Nolan Phillips took the mound for the Bears. On the other side, Jake Corsi and Quinn Crook pitched for the Spartans.
Palmer Ridge 5, Doherty 2 (G2)
Highlands Ranch 24, Palmer 2
Lewis-Palmer 12, Discovery Canyon 2
Pueblo West 12, Pine Creek 8
Rampart 17, Air Academy 7
Pueblo South 8, Coronado 1
Pueblo County 5, Cañon City 2
Peyton 10, Limon 6
Evangelical Christian Academy 17, Calhan 5
Mesa Ridge 15, Sand Creek 0
Colorado Springs Christian School 17, Delores Huerta Prep 0
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Conifer 8, Pine Creek 7
At Pine Creek: The Lobos stole one from the Eagles.
Conifer picks up its second win on the season. The Lobos are outscoring opponents, 24-22. Conifer will visit Summit before hosting Rangeview and Green Mountain.
Pine Creek is still looking for its first win. The Eagles have scored 33 goals this season. Due up for Pine Creek is Palmer. The Lobos are then on the road against the Smoky Hill Buffaloes before hosting the Kadets.
Cheyenne Mountain 13, Thompson Valley 2
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Sand Creek 6, Falcon 1
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions protected home court on Thursday night.
In singles, Faith Strong and Angela Jones won 6-0, 6-0 to start the match off. The Falcons won the next singles match.
The Scorpions swept in doubles. Marielin Tuston and Arianna Reynolds won the first doubles match 6-1, 6-1. Maya Adams and Alora Mortensen followed with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Journey Wentling and Priya Mehta won the third doubles match 6-0, 6-4. To cap things off, Mary Toston and Mia Calderon won 6-2, 6-2.