BASEBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 4, Doherty 3
At Doherty: One run in the ninth made all the difference for the Trojans.
The game was all tied up heading into the ninth. Fountain-Fort Carson scored one to take the lead and then stopped the Spartans in the bottom half. Corbyn Stowe had the only RBI for the Trojans. Zack Sanders and Antonio Martinez had multi-hit games. Stowe, Andrew Bailey, and Brett Powell singled.
Travis Box had two RBI and Ahron Enriques had one. Box also had two hits, including a triple. Jake Corsi, Dominick Morelli, and Enriquez singled.
Jayden Montoya, Trystan Freeman, and Zack Sanders shared the mound for the Trojans. Diego Gonzales, Nathaniel Trujillo, and Corsi were on the bump for the Spartans. Gonzales pitched 5 innings and struck out 10.
Limon 10, St. Mary’s 8
At Limon: Limon and St. Mary’s scored big in the first three innings.
St. Mary’s scored four in the first, three in the second, and one in the third. St. Mary’s then answered with an eight-run third inning to tie things up. Then, in the sixth inning, St. Mary’s scored two runs in what would end up being the difference.
Keon Bandy and Cale Bennett each had a home run and two RBI. Trey Smith and Chance Cannon made up the other two RBI.
Cesar Martinez-Dias carried the load for the Pirates, bringing in four RBI. Ryan Strub went 4-4 with an RBI and Garrett Klein had the other RBI. Josh DeBakey and Peter Ghigleri doubled.
Hines tossed 72 pitches in three-inning, striking out five. Brady Rockwell threw four innings and struck out 13 on 60 pitches. For the Pirates, JP Clune threw 97 pitches, striking out seven in four innings. Peter Ghigleri stayed on the mound for two innings and struck out two.
Liberty 12, Palmer Ridge 11
At Palmer Ridge: The Lancers took control in the sixth and never looked back.
Heading into the top of the sixth, Palmer Ridge led 10-8. Liberty then scored four runs by capitalizing on errors. In the bottom of the sixth, a solo shot by Jonah Ward inched the game closer.
Braedon Goodwin (two), Michael Naftanel, Justin Downs, and Zach Cody scored a teammate. Naftnanel had a three-hit game and Klenow had two.
Ward had a three-hit and five RBI games Tate Gargasz and Johnathon each had an RBI.
Mesa Ridge 12, Woodland Park 0
Vista Ridge 11, Air Academy 8
Coronado 20, Palmer 4
Burlington 20, Calhan 0
Colorado Springs Christian School 14, Evangelical Christian Academy 3
Peyton 14, Swink 0
Pueblo West 19, Lewis-Palmer 6
Rampart 13, Discovery Canyon 2
Pine Creek 14, Cheyenne Mountain 5
Canon City 12, Widefield 1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Thomas MacLaren 6, Colorado Springs School 1
Harrison 3, Palmer 0
Falcon 5, Sand Creek 0
Manitou Springs 10, St. Mary’s 0
Vanguard 6, Ellicott 2
Fountain-Fort Carson 4, Discovery Canyon 0
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Denver South 20, Palmer 5
Rock Canyon 14, Cheyenne Mountain 5
GIRLS’ TENNIS
St. Mary’s 5, Salida 2
Mesa Ridge 4, Widefield 3
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Colorado Springs School 0