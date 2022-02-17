BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Peyton 64, Thomas MacLaren 48
At Thomas MacLaren School: The Panthers outscored the Highlanders 22-10 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Gibson Gellerman scored 22 on 8-17 shooting to help lead the Panthers to the victory. A.J. Lashley was the second-highest scorer, with 19 on 8-12 shooting. A. Lashley also picked up seven assists. Logan Nickell hit seven free throws on the way to scoring 15 on 3-6 shooting.
The Panthers hit six total three-pointers. Gellerman, A. Lashley, and Nickell each hit two.
Peyton is 13-5 overall and 4-0 in league play. The Highlanders are now 15-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.
Palmer 45, Coronado 37
At Coronado: The Terrors stole one on the road against the Cougars.
Palmer now sits at a 13-8 overall and 6-2 league record. The Terrors are outscoring opponents 1,335-1,264. With the Thursday night win, Palmer snapped a two-game losing streak.
Coronado continues to struggle and is on a four-game losing streak. Coronado has a 7-15 overall and 2-7 league record. The Cougars are being outscored by opponents 1,473-1,303 this season.
Harrison 62, Widefield 38
Evangelical Christian Academy 49, Elbert 17
Pikes Peak 65, CSDB 25
Falcon 79, Mitchell 56
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Peyton 62, Thomas MacLaren 22
At Thomas MacLaren School: The Panthers held the Highlanders to single-digit scoring in every quarter to cruise to victory.
A.J. Mannering led the Panthers with 16 points, hitting two from deep and the line. Peyton featured two other scorers in double digits. Sophomore Abbie Nickell scored 13 with nine coming from threes. Freshman Jaycee Yonkers had 11, scoring all from two and one from the line
Peyton has won 11 in a row and is 13-5 overall and 4-0 in league play. The Panthers are outscoring opponents 933-625. The Highlanders drop to 4-12 overall and 0-4 in league. Thomas MacLaren School is being outscored by opponents 446-543.
Falcon 73, Mitchell 54
At Falcon: The Falcons built on their 22-8 first quarter to win the Thursday night matchup.
The Falcons have now won three straight and improved their record to 12-10 overall and 6-3 in league. Falcon is being outscored by opponents by a narrow 1,093-1,042.
Mitchell maintains a winning overall record, 13-9, but drops below.500 in league play with a 4-5 record. The Marauders are also being outscored by their opponents by a narrow 1,128-1,101.
Colorado Springs Christian School 58, Fountain Valley 17
Cañon City 53, Mesa Ridge 43
The Classical Academy 70, Sierra 25
Widefield 37, Harrison 29
Palmer 45, Coronado 37
ICE HOCKEY
Rampart 6, Mullen 3
At Mullen: The Rams capitalized on three power plays to win on the road against the Mustangs.
Linus Patterson and Sam Culp each scored twice for the Rams. Kian Bendico and Sean Melnyk both scored an even-strength goal for the Rams, who outshot the Mustangs 57-17.
Leo Mansfield scored Mullen’s first goal on a power play. Lommen Ramsdale kept the game competitive for the Mustangs, netting two goals.
Dakota Ridge 5, Pine Creek 4
At Dakota Ridge: It was a battle of the Eagles on Thursday night.
Branden Stieduhar recorded a hat trick for Dakota Ridge. Stieduhar scored back-to-back goals in the third period, one to tie and one to take the lead. Mason Ripley and Madden Sundquist also scored for Dakota Ridge. Dakota Ridge outshot Pine Creek 45-15.
For Pine Creek, Parker Gavitt scored two, Michell Miller and Zachary Rodgers scored one apiece. Pine Creek put up 10 of its 15 shots in the first period.