BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer 75, Widefield 56
At Palmer: The CSML is still this year's pot of gold for Palmer.
The Terrors are 3-0 now in league play and have won two of the three by double digits. A hearty league slate still awaits Palmer in the form of Mesa Ridge, Coronado and Harrison all lined up. Senior Jaelyn Robinson isn't new to the party, so the team's offensive leader figures to light the way.
Olathe North 50, Pine Creek 37
Elizabeth 67, Mitchell 61
Sand Creek 77, Sierra 34
Thomas MacLaren 70, Fountain Valley 24
Falcon 75, The Classical Academy 66
Cañon City 71, Coronado 57
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 63, Falcon 40
Banning Lewis Academy 47, Florence 31
Palmer 53, Widefield 48
Cañon City 60, Coronado 25
Doherty 58, Castle View 38
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Lewis-Palmer 122, Air Academy 64
Cheyenne Mountain 180, Rampart 132
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Pine Creek 77, Discovery Canyon 6
Fountain-Fort Carson 45, Lewis-Palmer 33
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Pueblo County 0