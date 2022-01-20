Hoops 6.jpg
LAURA DOMINGUE

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Palmer 75, Widefield 56

At Palmer: The CSML is still this year's pot of gold for Palmer. 

The Terrors are 3-0 now in league play and have won two of the three by double digits. A hearty league slate still awaits Palmer in the form of Mesa Ridge, Coronado and Harrison all lined up. Senior Jaelyn Robinson isn't new to the party, so the team's offensive leader figures to light the way. 

Olathe North 50, Pine Creek 37

Elizabeth 67, Mitchell 61

Sand Creek 77, Sierra 34

Thomas MacLaren 70, Fountain Valley 24

Falcon 75, The Classical Academy 66

Cañon City 71, Coronado 57

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 

The Classical Academy 63, Falcon 40

Banning Lewis Academy 47, Florence 31

Palmer 53, Widefield 48 

Cañon City 60, Coronado 25

Doherty 58, Castle View 38

GIRLS’ SWIMMING 

Lewis-Palmer 122, Air Academy 64

Cheyenne Mountain 180, Rampart 132 

BOYS’ WRESTLING 

Pine Creek 77, Discovery Canyon 6

Fountain-Fort Carson 45, Lewis-Palmer 33

ICE HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain 10, Pueblo County 0 