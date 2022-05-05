BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
PPAC Championship
At Cheyenne Mountain: Lewis-Palmer emerged from the water victorious at the PPAC Championship.
The Rangers dominated, finishing with a score of 513. Cheyenne Mountain placed second with a score of 502. The top two schools were separated by a large margin from the rest of the field.
DCC came in third place with a score of 387. The Kadets put up 278 points for fourth place. Liberty finished fifth with 113 points.
BASEBALL
Discovery Canyon 8, Fountain-Fort Carson 6
At Discovery Canyon: The bats came alive late for the Thunder.
Discovery Canyon was down 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth. To start things off, Cameron Kittridge reached on an error and then advanced to third after a single from Chase Ambuehl. Ryan Swint cleared the bases with a double to center.
After a single, hit by pitch, and a fielder's choice, the Thunder claimed the lead. Then, following multiple errors, Cooper Babcock knocked a two-run homer to cap things off.
The Trojans put up a fight in the top of the seventh. Hayden Stowe, Brandon Garcia, and Jayden Montoya helped plate three runs with singles.
Lewis-Palmer 9, Palmer Ridge 5
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers, fueled by a five-run fourth inning, earned the right to keep General Palmer’s Plate.
Both teams scored four runs through the third inning. After gaining and losing the lead in the third, Palmer Ridge could not get a run on the board in the fourth. The Rangers, however, scored five runs in the home half.
The Rangers scored most of the runs via walks and errors. Max Randis hit a two-run double to extend the lead 7-4.
Cheyenne Mountain 9, Liberty 6
At Liberty: A big third inning cleared the way for Cheyenne Mountain.
Liberty got things rolling with an RBI from Zach Cody. The Red-Tailed Hawks got on the board in the third with an RBI single from Jace Eslinger. After Max O’Neil scored on an error, Denton Damgaard cracked an RBI double. Connor Frickey, Ben Myers, and Mason Aaron hit consecutive singles to increase the lead to 6-1.
Kyle Neefe brought Liberty a little closer with a two-run shot. Then in the top of the fifth, Liberty was behind 9-3. After three singles, Cody hit a three-run double to keep the Rangers close.
Coronado 12, Woodland Park 5
Vista Ridge 10, Rampart 5
Pine Creek 11, Air Academy 1
Widefield 13, Palmer 5
Widefield 15, Palmer 8
Cañon City 9, Mesa Ridge 3
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
ThunderRidge 14, Palmer Ridge 10
At ThunderRidge: The Grizzlies outscored the Bears 9-2 in the first half in the last regular-season game.
Palmer Ridge is now 10-5 overall and 3-3 in league. The Bears are outscoring opponents 162-117.
ThunderRidge improved to 9-5 overall and 5-1 in league play. The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents 169-145
Chaparral 14, Cheyenne Mountain 13
At Chaparral: The Wolverines narrowly escaped with a home win.
Cheyenne Mountain finishes the regular season 6-9 overall. Throughout the season, the Red-Tailed Hawks scored 148 goals and let up 154.
The Wolverines will finish the season 5-9 overall. Chap scored 110 goals in its 14 games.
Rampart 15, Eaglecrest 5
Air Academy 15, Pine Creek 4
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Classical Academy 1, Palmer Ridge 0
At The Classical Academy: It all came down to one goal.
The Classical Academy scored the lone goal in the second half. The Titans improved to 8-4-1 on the season and 5-0 in league play. The Classical Academy will finish the season on Saturday against Battle Mountain.
Palmer Ridge have dominated all season, now with a record of 12-2-1 and 8-1-1 in league. The Bears scored 39 goals and allowed nine in their 15 games.
Colorado Springs Christian School 9, Thomas MacLaren 2
Palmer 9, Mitchell 0
Lewis-Palmer 6, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
Legacy 8, Rampart 2
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Cherokee Trail 0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Thomas Jefferson 18, Vanguard 0