BASEBALL
Lewis-Palmer 11, Pine Creek 2
At Pine Creek: The middle of the Rangers order came to play Thursday.
Senior Cooper Ciesielski and junior Matt Rhoades combined for seven hits to lead Lewis-Palmer. The former also drove in four runs and a pair of doubles.
Fellow senior Max Randis also tossed seven innings for the Rangers and allowed just two earned runs and struck out six.
Rampart 13, Fountain-Fort Carson 11
At Rampart: When the bats heated up, the Rams came through.
Rampart used nine hits, six walks and three hit-by-pitches to rack up 13 runs. Senior Benjamin Carrington and junior Roman Valdez both tied for the team lead with two hits. The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Rams.
Vista Ridge 5, Palmer Ridge 3
At Vista Ridge: Wolves' senior Luke Singleton slugged a three-run, first-inning home run to start Vista Ridge off hot.
He added a single to bolster Vista Ridge's 13 total bases in the game. Vista Ridge is now 7-0 with a sweep over powerhouse Pine Creek. The Wolves have already won four games separated by three-or-fewer runs.
The Classical Academy 10, Manitou Springs 0
Sand Creek 16, Woodland Park 1
Air Academy 15, Doherty 0
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Discovery Canyon 6
Peyton 10, St. Mary’s 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Lewis-Palmer 6, Sand Creek 1
At Sand Creek: The Rangers swept the doubles matches Thursday to beat the Scorpions.
Sand Creek senior Faith Strong beat Lewis-Palmer junior Ellie Finn in the top singles matchup to give the Scorpions their lone point. Ranger senior Genevieve Berning had the win of the day, ousting junior Michaela Robison without dropping a point in No. 3 singles.
Vanguard 4, Colorado Springs Christian School 3
Widefield 4, Harrison 3
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 14, Pueblo West 0
Denver South 10, Cheyenne Mountain 9
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 20, Holy Family 9
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 4, Sand Creek 3
Colorado Springs Christian School 4, Denver Christian 2
Harrison 7, Mitchell 0
Colorado Springs School 7, Rye 5
Fountain Valley 10, Dolores Huerta 0
Buena Vista 1, Vanguard 0
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Vanguard 3, Colorado Springs School 1