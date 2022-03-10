BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Gadsden 1
At Las Cruces Tournament: The Red-Tailed Hawks put together a seven-run fifth inning to force the mercy rule.
Cheyenne Mountain finished with eight hits, nine RBI, and zero errors. Patrick O’Donnell went 1-1 with three RBI and a double. Jace Eslinger went 1-3 with an RBI and a double. Hays Chaney, Ben Myers, Denton Damgaard, Connor Frickey, Owen Growney, and Max O’Neil all collected hits.
Growney tossed a complete game and struck out four in the dominant win. The senior pitcher allowed four hits, one run, and a walk.
Fruita Monument 26, Palmer 0
At Palmer: The Wildcats only needed three-innings to win their first game of the season.
Fruita Monument packed the box score with 22 hits, 20 RBI, and 0 errors. Peyton Nessler (2-2), Andrew Lee (2-2), and Logan Cardoza (2-2) finished with three RBI. All but one Fruita Monument player recorded a hit.
Defensively, the Wildcats did not have an error and only threw 38 pitches. Dylan Noah pitched two innings, struck out four, on 28 pitches. Tyler Thurber tossed one inning and struck out the side on 10 pitches.
Centennial 9, Falcon 1
At Falcon: The Hawks scored four runs in the fourth to steal a game on the road.
The Falcons had five hits but were unable to string them together to put runs on the board. Zach Howe went 2-2 on the day. Nolan Adamski, Jaxon Schleper, and Parker Cordova each had a hit.
Centennial is now 1-3 on the season. The Hawks have scored 14 and allowed 20 runs this season.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Vanguard School 39, Colorado Springs Christian 35
Limon 45, Peyton 27
Grand Valley 52, St. Mary’s 50
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Doherty 89, Coronado 66
At Coronado: Doherty came out on top of nine out of 12 events to secure the victory.
Coronado was able to win the 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Freestyle, and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.
Doherty’s Ronan Watts, Luke Flory, Nick White, Jayden McKay, and Richard Hauser were instrumental in the victory.
Cheyenne Mountain 140, Widefield 45
At Widefield: There was something in the water for Cheyenne Mountain on Thursday night.
Cheyenne Mountain was able to dominate in Thursday’s dual meet. The Red-Tailed Hawks won 11 out of the 12 events.
Lewis-Palmer 124, Air Academy 61
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Coronado 0
At Coronado: The Thunder packed the lightning on the road to sweep the Cougars.
Discovery Canyon started the season strong with a win in its first match. The Thunder won in three sets, 25-14, 25-9, and 25-9.
Coronado will try to snag its first win on Monday. The Cougars will host the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks.