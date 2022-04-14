BASEBALL
Florence 13, Ellicott 3
At Ellicott: The Huskies scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on the way to a 13-3 win. They had nine hits.
Elizabeth 14, Sand Creek 4
At Elizabeth: Cole Witter, Brian Adams, Blake Shaffer and Adam Brock each went 3-3 as the Cardinals defeated Sand Creek. They scored six runs in the second inning after going down 1-0 in the first.
Falcon 22, Mitchell 0
At Falcon: The Falcons scored 19 runs in the bottom of the second to end their contest with Mitchell after two innings. David Ada went 4-4 with six RBIs, while Jaxon Schleper went 3-3 with four RBIs.
Air Academy 15, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At AFA: Cody Sheets pitched a three hit shutout to lead the Falcons to victory. Jake Paloma finished with four RBIs, while teammates Jack Brady and Frankie Flores had three each.
Vista Ridge 2, Lewis-Palmer 1: The Wolves improved to 10-0 with the win over the Rangers.
Mesa Ridge 21, Palmer 6: Nico Pucci was 3-3 with two hits and four RBIs as the Grizzlies defeated the Terrors. Eight other Grizzlies had at least one RBI.
Discovery Canyon 26, Palmer Ridge 11
At DCC: Jonah Johnson brought four runners home, and Cooper Babcock and Cameron Whittle each had three RBIs in the win. For Palmer Ridge, Austin Rees had three hits and three RBIs.
Cheyenne Mountain 17, Doherty 3
At Doherty: Denton Damgaard led the Red Tailed Hawks with four hits and four RBIs. Jace Eslinger added three RBIs.
Pine Creek 13, Liberty 3
At Pine Creek: The Eagles had 13 hits for 13 runs for their fourth win of the season. Quinn Maher had five strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Pine Creek 9
Ralston Valley 16, Rampart 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 2, Buena Vista 0
At Buena Vista: Ariel Edwards and Ava Warner each scored a goal and Annie Wrubel had an assist for Fountain Valley.
Colorado Springs Christian School 4, Salida 0
Manitou Springs 8, Atlas Prep 0
At Manitou: Erica Sherwin had three goals and two assists to lead the Mustangs to their fourth win of the season. Madrid Mack had one goal and two assists, and Grace McCumber scored two goals.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Coronado 7, Harrison 0
Scarlet Leiden defeated Mikayla Toney 6-0, 6-0 in two sets for the No. 1 singles matchup to start things off for Coronado, who went on to take the rest of the events.
Air Academy 6, Pueblo West 1
Air Academy won the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles as well as No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, while Pueblo West was able to secure a victory in the No. 4 doubles.
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Ralston Valley 3
Widefield 5, Palmer 2
Emma Nitchey defeated Samantha Roseboom after losing the first set 4-6, to help Widefield defeat Palmer.
Colorado Springs Christian School 4, Salida 3
Annie Phillips and Grace Minhane defeated Annie Hill and Elle Kriebel in No. 4 doubles to secure a victory for Colorado Springs Christian School in the final event.