GIRLS’ SOCCER
CSCS 6, Basalt 1
At Colorado Springs Christian: No playoff jitters for the Lions.
No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian got going early with four first-half goals. The Lions added two more for insurance.
The Lions are now 14-1-1 and have scored 93 goals on the season. CSCS will gear up for round two against No. 11 Liberty Common. The Eagles are coming off a 1-0 double-overtime win against the Stargate School Eagles. Liberty Common is 13-3 overall and is outscoring opponents 98-13.
Manitou Springs 7, St. Mary’s Academy 0
BASEBALL
Woodland Park 9, Palmer 8
At Woodland Park: A three-run first inning was the difference for the Panthers in a high-scoring game.
Woodland Park managed three first-inning runs from passed balls. Both teams came alive in the third inning as each scored four runs. Kaiden Woods scored on an error and Mel Heim scored the next play from a sac fly. Robert Chandler then picked up an RBI double.
Caden Howard and Nick Schriever hit back-to-back triples to extend the lead 7-4.
The Terrors made a run late in the game. Chandler picked up two more RBI in the fifth. Palmer managed one more run on a sacrifice hit in its last chance of victory, scoring Chandler.
Lewis-Palmer 9, Air Academy 7
At Air Academy: The Kadets were trailing the entire game, but they never gave up.
Lewis-Palmer scored four runs in the first inning led by a two-run triple from Matt Rhoades and an RBI single from Cooper Ciesielski and Mason Perry.
Heading into the bottom of the sixth, Air Academy was down 7-2. The Kadets drew a pair of walks to start the innings. James Wright started the scoring with an RBI single. Peter Tassler followed with an RBI double. Ryder Banks and Jake Palomo kept the rally going with a sac fly and an RBI single.
The Rangers added two insurance runs, and stopped the momentum, in the top of the seventh with a Daulton Johnson two-run single.
Cheyenne Mountain 9, Palmer Ridge 7
At Cheyenne Mountain: It was back and forth all game, but the Red-Tailed Hawks found a way.
Jace Eslinger, Connor Frickey, and Ben Meyers paved the way for Cheyenne Mountain. Eslinger went 2-3 with a solo shot. Frickey doubled and picked up an RBI. Myers picked up three RBI on one hit.
On the other side, Jonah Ward went 3-4 with a home run, double, and three RBI. Tate Gargasz, Austin Adair and Austin Rees each had an RBI.
TCA 16, Elizabeth 12
At Elizabeth: The Titans picked up 18 hits on their way to 16 runs.
Vinny Miller had a day at the plate for Classical Academy. Miller went 5-5 with four RBI. Parker Miller was also feeling it, scoring five on 3-6 including a triple.
Elizabeth did not go down without a fight. The Titans extended the lead to 16-8 in the top of the seventh. The Cardinals cut the deficit in half, scoring four.
Canon City 9, Coronado 7
Vista Ridge 9, Doherty 0
Falcon 26, Sierra 0
Mesa Ridge 19, Widefield 4
Sand Creek 26, Mitchell 0
Pine Creek 18, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Liberty 18, Rampart 10